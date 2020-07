Gettysburg’s emergency crews worked together during a drill held at the fire and rescue hall Monday night. Local EMTs Samantha Shaw and Chris Zuber carefully transfer a patient to the ambulance after the “victim” was removed from one of the vehicles at the accident site. Firefighters used the jaws of life to open the car for safe removal of the person trapped inside. See page 10 for more photos from the emergency drill.

PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS