Opt out may continue for county’s secondary roads

The Potter County board of commissioners has voted to continue an opt out tax to help with the secondary road system in order to fund upkeep of the roads. The opt out, in the amount of $260,000 per year for 10 years, has been in place for the past decade. The board is asking for a continuation of the opt out tax, not an additional increase.

Out of the county’s 600 miles of roads, more than half are secondary roads, which are gravel township roads. In addition to maintaining the secondary roads, the county has assisted farmers with section lines. While the section lines are not maintained, the county helps with wash-outs and minimum maintenance to help farmers during planting and harvest season.

Since 1996, the county has been in a state legislated tax freeze. Ten years ago, the commissioners determined that the levy within the townships to maintain secondary roads fell significantly short of the funding that was needed.

The county’s general fund allows for reserves in the amount of 40% of the budget.

In order to continue providing secondary road maintenance, a tax of 80 cents per $1,000 valuation was levied to generate the money needed for the road maintenance. The opt-out would continue to strictly be for ag land property owners, which are those who most frequently use the roads.

The tax, which has been paid by ag land property owners for the past 10 years, translates to roughly 45 cents per acre.

The action may be referred to a vote of the people by petition if the petition is filed by Aug. 6. If it is not, the levy will continue to remain in place to generate tax dollars in that amount.

– Molly McRoberts