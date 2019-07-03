Opt out passed by commissioners

The Potter County commissioners passed a resolution to opt out of the tax limitations in the amount of $260,000 per year for the next 10 years. The resolution does not specifically state what the funds are needed for, however, in the February minutes it was reported that the county’s states attorney discussed the Secondary Road Opt Out and that the board had until July to make the resolution.

The action may be referred to a vote of the people by petition. If it is not, an excess levy will raise tax dollars in that amount.

-MMcR