ORDINANCE # 2017-1

AN ORDINANCE FOR THE SALE, SERVICE AND CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ON MEMORIAL DAY IN POTTER COUNTY

PURSUANT to SDCL 35-4-81 and acts amendatory thereto; and consistent with legislative intent permitting counties to allow the sale, service and consumption of alcoholic beverages on Memorial Day:

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE POTTER COUNTY COMMISSION: That the sale, service and consumption of alcoholic beverages on Memorial Day is permitted and allowed in Potter County as set forth herein.

SECTION 1

This Ordinance shall permit and allow a holder of an on-sale license as defined by SDCL 35-4-2(6), and acts amendatory thereto, to sell, serve and allow to be consumed, alcoholic beverages on the premises covered by the on-sale license on Memorial Day from 7:00 a.m.

SECTION 2

This ordinance will become effective January 1, 2018.

SECTION 3

If any provision of this ordinance shall be held invalid, it shall not affect any other provisions of this ordinance that can be given effect without the invalid provision, and for this purpose the provisions of this ordinance are hereby declared to be severable.

Adopted by the Potter County Commission this 7th, day of November, 2017.

Roll Call Vote: Frost YES, Iverson YES, Williams YES, Worth YES, Zweber YES

Passed First Reading: October 3rd, 2017

Passed Second Reading: November 7th, 2017

Published: November 7th, 2017

Effective Date: November 7th, 2017

POTTER COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA

A Municipal Corporation

By: Bruce Williams

Chairman of its Board of

County Commissioners

ATTEST:

Shawna Shaw, Auditor

Potter County

Potter County registered voters have the right to refer the decision of the board to a vote of the people as provided in SDCL Chapter 7-18A. A referendum petition form prepared by the County and ready for circulation for said ordinance may be obtained from the office of the County Auditor.

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $49.25

-111617-112317