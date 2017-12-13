ORDINANCE # 2017-11-1

SUPPLEMENTAL

APPROPRIATIONS ORDINANCE

BE IT ORDAINED by the City of Gettysburg that the following sum is supplementally appropriated to meet the obligations of the municipality. This is to supplement the budgets for the following funds:

General Fund

101 General Fund (To cover street

projects and zipper)

43100 Street

43300 Improvements Other

Than Buildings $138,544.64

101 General Fund (To cover Payloader

Lease/Buy per Auditor)

47700 Debt Service Fund

44100 Principal $18,062.59

Total Appropriations $156,607.23

Source of Funding

101 Unassigned Fund Balance

(General Funds) $156,607.23

Total Funding Sources $156,607.23

Signed and Dated by Bill Wuttke, Mayor

First Reading: November 6, 2017

Second Reading: December 4, 2017

Published: December 14, 2017 and December 21, 2017

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $25.88

-121417-122117