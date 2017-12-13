ORDINANCE # 2017-11-1
SUPPLEMENTAL
APPROPRIATIONS ORDINANCE
BE IT ORDAINED by the City of Gettysburg that the following sum is supplementally appropriated to meet the obligations of the municipality. This is to supplement the budgets for the following funds:
General Fund
101 General Fund (To cover street
projects and zipper)
43100 Street
43300 Improvements Other
Than Buildings $138,544.64
101 General Fund (To cover Payloader
Lease/Buy per Auditor)
47700 Debt Service Fund
44100 Principal $18,062.59
Total Appropriations $156,607.23
Source of Funding
101 Unassigned Fund Balance
(General Funds) $156,607.23
Total Funding Sources $156,607.23
Signed and Dated by Bill Wuttke, Mayor
First Reading: November 6, 2017
Second Reading: December 4, 2017
Published: December 14, 2017 and December 21, 2017
Published twice at the total approximate cost of $25.88
-121417-122117
