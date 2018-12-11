ORDINANCE # 2018-8-2

SUPPLEMENTAL

APPROPRIATIONS ORDINANCE

BE IT ORDAINED by the City of Gettysburg that the following sum is supplementally appropriated to meet the obligations of the municipality. This is to supplement the budget for the purpose of completing the fuel project at the municipal airport.

Section 1. There is hereby appropriated by Supplemental Appropriation Ordinance for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, for the fiscal year 2018, a supplemental appropriation for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, due to complete the Gettysburg Municipal Airport Project AlP No. 3-46-0017- 010-2018

Revenue: 101-10100 Cash $207,500

Expense: 101-43500-42200

Airport Fuel Project $207,500

Section 2. Said sums to be supplemented from the General fund cash

WITNESS:

/s/ Bill Wuttke, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

First reading: November 5, 2018

Second Reading: December 3, 2018

Published: December 12, 2018

Published once at the total approximate cost of $14.58

-121318