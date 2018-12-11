Ordinance #2018-8-2

ORDINANCE # 2018-8-2 

SUPPLEMENTAL 

APPROPRIATIONS ORDINANCE 

BE IT ORDAINED by the City of Gettysburg that the following sum is supplementally appropriated to meet the obligations of the municipality. This is to supplement the budget for the purpose of completing the fuel project at the municipal airport. 

Section 1. There is hereby appropriated by Supplemental Appropriation Ordinance for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, for the fiscal year 2018, a supplemental appropriation for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, due to complete the Gettysburg Municipal Airport Project AlP No. 3-46-0017- 010-2018 

Revenue: 101-10100 Cash     $207,500 

Expense: 101-43500-42200 

Airport Fuel Project             $207,500 

Section 2. Said sums to be supplemented from the General fund cash 

WITNESS: 

/s/ Bill Wuttke, Mayor

ATTEST: 

/s/ Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer 

First reading: November 5, 2018 

Second Reading: December 3, 2018 

Published: December 12, 2018 

Published once at the total approximate cost of $14.58

