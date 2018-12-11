ORDINANCE # 2018-8-2
SUPPLEMENTAL
APPROPRIATIONS ORDINANCE
BE IT ORDAINED by the City of Gettysburg that the following sum is supplementally appropriated to meet the obligations of the municipality. This is to supplement the budget for the purpose of completing the fuel project at the municipal airport.
Section 1. There is hereby appropriated by Supplemental Appropriation Ordinance for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, for the fiscal year 2018, a supplemental appropriation for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, due to complete the Gettysburg Municipal Airport Project AlP No. 3-46-0017- 010-2018
Revenue: 101-10100 Cash $207,500
Expense: 101-43500-42200
Airport Fuel Project $207,500
Section 2. Said sums to be supplemented from the General fund cash
WITNESS:
/s/ Bill Wuttke, Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer
First reading: November 5, 2018
Second Reading: December 3, 2018
Published: December 12, 2018
Published once at the total approximate cost of $14.58
-121318
