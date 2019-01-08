ORDINANCE # 2018-8-3

SUPPLEMENTAL

APPROPRIATIONS ORDINANCE

BE IT ORDAINED by the City of Gettysburg that the following sum is supplementally appropriated to meet the obligations of the municipality. This is to supplement the budget for the purpose of completing the East, Potter, Broadway & Harrison Street Project CA 017L PCN 063U and completion of the purchase of new police squad vehicle and equipment; and improvements in Auditorium Annex.

Section 1. There is hereby appropriated by Supplemental Appropriation Ordinance for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, for the fiscal year 2018, a supplemental appropriation for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, due to machinery/equipment purchases and street reconstruction and building improvements.

Revenue:

101-10100

Cash-Unbudgeted $50,000

101-33400

DOT Street Grant $126,850

101-10100

Cash-Unbudgeted $3,500

Expense:

101-42100-43400

Police Equipment $50,000

101-43100-42200

Street Project $126,850

101-45600-42500

Auditorium Annex Repairs $3,500

Section 2. Said sums to be supplemented for the General fund cash from unbudgeted cash and grant funds.

ATTEST:

WITNESS:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

First reading: December 3,2018

Second Reading: December 27, 2018

Published: January 10, 2019

Published once at the total approximate cost of $20.57

-011019