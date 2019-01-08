Ordinance #2018-8-3

ORDINANCE # 2018-8-3 

SUPPLEMENTAL 

APPROPRIATIONS ORDINANCE 

BE IT ORDAINED by the City of Gettysburg that the following sum is supplementally appropriated to meet the obligations of the municipality. This is to supplement the budget for the purpose of completing the East, Potter, Broadway & Harrison Street Project CA 017L PCN 063U and completion of the purchase of new police squad vehicle and equipment; and improvements in Auditorium Annex. 

Section 1. There is hereby appropriated by Supplemental Appropriation Ordinance for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, for the fiscal year 2018, a supplemental appropriation for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, due to machinery/equipment purchases and street reconstruction and building improvements. 

Revenue: 

101-10100 

Cash-Unbudgeted $50,000 

101-33400 

DOT Street Grant $126,850 

101-10100 

Cash-Unbudgeted $3,500 

Expense: 

101-42100-43400 

Police Equipment $50,000 

101-43100-42200 

Street Project $126,850 

101-45600-42500 

Auditorium Annex Repairs $3,500 

Section 2. Said sums to be supplemented for the General fund cash from unbudgeted cash and grant funds. 

ATTEST: 

WITNESS: 

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer 

First reading: December 3,2018 

Second Reading: December 27, 2018 

Published: January 10, 2019

