ORDINANCE # 2018-8-3
SUPPLEMENTAL
APPROPRIATIONS ORDINANCE
BE IT ORDAINED by the City of Gettysburg that the following sum is supplementally appropriated to meet the obligations of the municipality. This is to supplement the budget for the purpose of completing the East, Potter, Broadway & Harrison Street Project CA 017L PCN 063U and completion of the purchase of new police squad vehicle and equipment; and improvements in Auditorium Annex.
Section 1. There is hereby appropriated by Supplemental Appropriation Ordinance for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, for the fiscal year 2018, a supplemental appropriation for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, due to machinery/equipment purchases and street reconstruction and building improvements.
Revenue:
101-10100
Cash-Unbudgeted $50,000
101-33400
DOT Street Grant $126,850
101-10100
Cash-Unbudgeted $3,500
Expense:
101-42100-43400
Police Equipment $50,000
101-43100-42200
Street Project $126,850
101-45600-42500
Auditorium Annex Repairs $3,500
Section 2. Said sums to be supplemented for the General fund cash from unbudgeted cash and grant funds.
ATTEST:
WITNESS:
Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer
First reading: December 3,2018
Second Reading: December 27, 2018
Published: January 10, 2019
Published once at the total approximate cost of $20.57
-011019
