Ordinance 2019-10-7

ORDINANCE 2019-10-07

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 13.04 “WATER SERVICE,” SECTION 13.04.130 ENTITLED “DEPOSIT-RATES-LATE PENALTY” OF THE GETTYSBURG MUNICIPAL CODE

BE IT ORDAINED that the following Subsection of Section 13.04 entitled “Water Services: of the Gettysburg Municipal Code” is hereby amended to read as follows:

13.04.130 Deposit-Rates-Late Penalty.

A. No change.

B. Monthly payments for the use of water shall be due on the tenth day of each month. Monthly rates for the use of water shall be effective January 1, 2020 and are established as follows:

1. A basic monthly fee of $18 per month per water-consuming unit will be charged. This fee does not include any water usage.

2. Consumption of water within the City limits will be billed at the rate of $.55 per hundred gallons of water used. This will be effective January 1, 2020.

3. A basic monthly fee of$27.00 per month per water-consuming unit outside the City limits will be charged. This fee does not include any water usage.

4. Consumption of water outside the City limits will be billed at the rate of $.60 per hundred gallons of water used. This will be effective January 1, 2020.

C. No change.

WITNESS:

/s/ Bill Wuttke, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

1st reading: October 07,2019

2nd reading: November 4,2019

Date Published: November 13, 2019

Published once at the total approximate cost of $18.17

-111419