ORDINANCE #2019-3-3

A REVISED ANIMAL ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 6: ANIMALS, CHAPTERS 1-6, OF THE GETTYSBURG MUNICIPAL CODE

BE IT ORDAINED by the City of Gettysburg Common Council that the above Revised Animal Ordinance, Title 6: Animals, Chapters 1-6, has been revised in multiple sections and is available in full at the Gettysburg City Finance Office.

WITNESS:

/s/ Bill Wuttke, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

First reading: March 4, 2019

Second Reading: April 1, 2019

Published: April 10, 2019

Published once at the total approximate cost of $8.99

-041119