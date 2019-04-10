ORDINANCE #2019-3-3
A REVISED ANIMAL ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 6: ANIMALS, CHAPTERS 1-6, OF THE GETTYSBURG MUNICIPAL CODE
BE IT ORDAINED by the City of Gettysburg Common Council that the above Revised Animal Ordinance, Title 6: Animals, Chapters 1-6, has been revised in multiple sections and is available in full at the Gettysburg City Finance Office.
WITNESS:
/s/ Bill Wuttke, Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer
First reading: March 4, 2019
Second Reading: April 1, 2019
Published: April 10, 2019
Published once at the total approximate cost of $8.99
-041119
