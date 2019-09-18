ORDINANCE 2019-7-12

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 5.08.040 ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES—LICENSE CLASSIFICATION—FEES

BE IT ORDAINED by the City of Gettysburg Common Council that Section 5.08.040 entitled “Alcoholic Beverages—License Classification—Fees” is amended to read as follows:

Title 5.08.40

PUBLIC SERVICE

5.08.040 License—Classification—Fees

A. No Change

B. Classification and fees. The following classification and fees are established for retail dealers in alcoholic beverages:

1. On-Sale dealer- any person who sells, or consumption on the premises where sold – $1200.00 per year fee.

2. Off-Sale dealer- any person who sells, or keeps for sale, any alcoholic beverage for consumption off the premises where sold – $400.00 per year fee.

3. Club—previously licensed as Class M. licensee under SDCL 35-4-2 (13) and now authorized by SDCL-35-4-13.1 and having the facilities referred to therein – $600.00 per year fee- (seasonal).

4. Full-Service On-Sale Restaurant (see Ordinance 2019-7-11 for guidelines) any person who sells, or consumption on the premises where sold under and having the facilities referred to therein – $1200.00 per year fee.

C. (5% markup fee) Discontinued.

D. Same- Number of licenses for On-Sale and Off-Sale that are issued by the City shall not exceed the State’s statutes.

WITNESS:

/s/ Bill Wuttke, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

First Reading: August 5, 2019

Second Reading: September 4, 2019

Date Published: September 18, 2019

Published once at the total approximate cost of $19.77

-091919