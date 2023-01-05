Out & about

Meetings moved to start new year

With the holiday landing on a Sunday, that made Monday, Jan. 2 considered the holiday for some of the working world, which caused some regularly scheduled meetings to be moved.

The Gettysburg city council will meet on Monday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. in the city finance office.

The Gettysburg school board meeting has moved to Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. in the school chorus room.

The county held their January meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 2. No-till event set for Jan. 17

The South Dakota No-Till Association is holding an event on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the CC Bar building in downtown Gettysburg. The agenda presentations on acid soils, insects of concern in central South Dakota, and agronomy and soil health discussions. Pre-registration is required by Friday, Jan. 13 by calling 605-769- 4431 or eamiling pcconservationdist@gmail.com. To learn more see the ad on this page. Windchiller in Tolstoy set for Jan. 21

The plans are in place for the annual Tolstoy Windchiller 5K. The race is held to raise money for the foundation, Labs for Liberty—a non-profit that raises, trains, and gifts service dogs to military veterans.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, people are invited to Tolstoy, regardless of weather, to support the Labs for Liberty mission along with camaraderie, conversation, and delicious knoephla soup that come with the event. See the ad on this page for more information.