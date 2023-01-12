Out & about

No-till event set for Jan. 17

The South Dakota No-Till Association is holding an event on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the CC Bar building in downtown Gettysburg. The agenda presentations on acid soils, insects of concern in central South Dakota, and agronomy and soil health discussions. Pre-registration is required by Friday, Jan. 13 by calling 605-769- 4431 or emailing pcconservationdist@gmail.com. To learn more see the ad on this page. One-act play performed at GHS on Tuesday evening

Students at GHS will perform the one-act contest play, “Exit” on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6:3 p.m. in the school gym. The performance is open to the public and will compete in the region competition the following day in Ipswich. Windchiller in Tolstoy set for Jan. 21

The annual Tolstoy Windchiller 5K, which is a race held to raise money for the non-profit Labs for Liberty foundation that raises, trains, and gifts service dogs to military veterans, is set for Saturday, Jan. 21 with check-in at 8:30 and race time at 10 a.m. at the Tolstoy Community Center.

Text or call Katie at 605-769-1570 or Joann at 605-769- 1906 for more info, or check out TolstoyWindchiller on facebook. Grief Support group meetings

Experiencing the death of a loved one hurts, and help is available to offer support while adjusting to life without that person.

Grace Bible Church in Gettysburg is offering a Grief Support Group on Tuesday evenings through April.

To learn more call 605-765-9301 or see the ad on page 6. Museum membership meeting open to all

The annual membership meeting for the Dakota Sunset Museum in Gettysburg is set for Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. in the library conference room. Everyone is welcome to attend and learn more about the museum. The election of directors will also be held. Comedy for couples event Jan. 20-21 at Grace Bible

Grace Bible Church is hosting Phil Gungor next weekend to help couples “Laugh Your Way” in a seminar designed with humor that appeals to couples, but is especially well-received by men. Learn more from the ad on this page, or visit online at gracebiblesd.com Soup and Pie lunch set for Jan. 22

The annual soup and pie lunch at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall in Gettysburg is set for Sunday, Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Altar Society hosts the free-will offering event, which features a variety of homemade soups and pies. The soup and pie lunch is open to the public. See page 5 for more info.