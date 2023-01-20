Out & about

Soup and Pie lunch at Sacred Heart on Sunday

The annual soup and pie lunch at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall in Gettysburg is set for Sunday, Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Altar Society hosts the free-will offering event, which features a variety of homemade soups and pies. The soup and pie lunch is open to the public. See page 7 for more info. Comedy for couples event Jan. 20-21 at Grace Bible

Grace Bible Church is hosting Phil Gungor this weekend to help couples “Laugh Your Way” in a seminar designed with humor that appeals to couples, but is especially well-received by men. Learn more from the ad on page 7, or visit online at gracebiblesd.com Grief Support group meetings

Experiencing the death of a loved one hurts, and help is available to offer support while adjusting to life without that person.

Grace Bible Church in Gettysburg is offering a Grief Support Group on Tuesday evenings through April.

To learn more call 605-765-9301 or see the ad on page 6. Gettysburg school activities canceled Monday

Monday would normally be a holiday for Martin Luther King, Jr. day, but this year classes were held as usual on Monday as a make-up day for those missed due to snow days last month. Even though classes were held, some extra-curricular activities were put on hold due to extremely slippery roads. Middle school and JV wrestling for Monday in Redfield were canceled, and so was the middle school girls basketball game to be held in Mellette.

The high school girls basketball game in Mellette has been postponed, with a rescheduled date to be determined. Mobile food truck

The mobile food truck from Feeding South Dakota will be in Gettysburg during the first quarter of the year. The dates scheduled for the free food distribution are Jan. 26, Feb. 23, and March 23. Line-up for the food distribution in the parking lot of the United Methodist Church from 10 to 11 a.m.