Out & about

Tolstoy Fire Department feed is Saturday night Tolstoy’s third annual feed to raise funds for their volunteer fire department is set for Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Tolstoy Community Center. The free will donation meal will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. with guests enjoying all you can eat brisket sandwich with sides. There will also be raffles and door prizes. See the ad on page 7 for more details.

Meeting Thursday to restore and maintain walleye A meeting is set for Thursday, Jan. 26 starting at 7 p.m. at the Akaska Community Center with the Lake Oahe Walleye Restoration Coalition. The meeting is open to the public learn about efforts to restore and maintain the walleye population in Lake Oahe. There will be an update from SD Game, Fish and Parks fishery staff, along with open discussion. For more info, see the ad on page 6.

Updates on Potter County activities These updates were sent to the News from the school. Jan. 26 – Wrestling at Hoven will be Parent’s Night for wrestling. 4:30 weigh ins and skin checks, wrestling starts at 5:30 Jan. 27 – 5:00 – PC MSBBB vs SBA JVBBB in South gym and PC MSGBB vs SBA JVGBB in North gym, followed by PC JVGBB vs SBA varsity GBB, followed by PC JVBBB vs SBA varsity BBB. Jan. 28 – GBB vs Northwestern at Mellette at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 30 – BBB vs Northwestern at Hoven at 6:30 p.m. Also, no make-up date was available for the MSBBB games with Mobridge/Pollock, so they have been cancelled for this year.

Grief Support group meetings Experiencing the death of a loved one hurts, and help is available to offer support while adjusting to life without that person. Grace Bible Church in Gettysburg is offering a Grief Support Group on Tuesday evenings through April. To learn more call 605-765-9301.