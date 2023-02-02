Out & about

Driver’s Licenses are back next week in Gettysburg

Starting on Wednesday, Feb. 8, people in the area will be able to get their driver’s license in Gettysburg again. The exams will be given at the Potter County Extension Office, located in the back of the county library building.

Call 605-765-9414 to schedule a Wednesday appointment. See the ad on this page for more details. Ground Hog Day

Thursday, Feb. 2 is Ground Hog Day. The legend is simple — if the ground hog sees his shadow, he’ll be scared back into his den and we can expect six more weeks of winter. If it’s cloudy and he isn’t spooked, spring will arrive sooner. From the looks of the snow piles, it may feel winterish for a while no matter what the ground hog sees! Grief Support group meetings

Experiencing the death of a loved one hurts, and help is available to offer support while adjusting to life without that person.

Grace Bible Church in Gettysburg is offering a Grief Support Group on Tuesday evenings through April.

To learn more call 605-765-9301.