Out & about

Take a trip to taste the Brrrger Battle

The first ever Brrrger Battle is heating up, and votes are coming in from across the five burger joints where fans are picking their favorite. Stop by the participating businesses, try their battle burger, and scan the QR code at the business to cast your vote.

The burgers included are in Akaska, The Works Burger at Akaska Tavern and Bait Shop, and The Sweet and Sassy at Sportsman’s Bar and Grill; in Agar it’s The Juicy Lucy at Millie’s Diner, and The Juicy Lucy 2 at the Bunkhouse; and in Hoven it’s The Full Monty at Dakota Haus.

The competition runs until midnight on Sunday, Feb. 26. See the ad on page 16 for more details.

Valentine’s Day at the museum

The Dakota Sunset Museum in Gettysburg has a special exhibit to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Visit the museum on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 1-5 p.m. to view the display and enjoy a treat. See the ad on this page for more details.

Blood drive set for Feb. 27-28

LifeServe Blood Center, the sole supplier to 29 hospitals in South Dakota, including Avera Missouri River Health Center, is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at an upcoming Gettysburg community blood drive.

It is set for Monday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and again on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:454 p.m. at the Grace Bible Church in Gettysburg. The GHS National Honor Society is sponsoring the blood drive, and appointments may be scheduled by calling Mrs. Kim Goebel at 605-765-2436 or online at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org

Donors can easily transfer their lifetime donations to Life- Serve! Go online to lifeserve.info/transfer to fill out the form to get that updated.

Benefit for Hartung family

A benefit for Jaxon Hartung and family is set for Thursday, Feb. 16 at GHS during the basketball double header against Ipswich. Everyone is welcome, and proceeds from the evening will go to benefit the Hartung family of Hoven, whose son Jaxon is battling brain cancer, and other family members are facing medical issues. There will be chili, knoephla soup, bingo, a youth BBall show, and auction for goodies made by Principal Wendy Smith as part of the Jaxon’s Journey event.

Emily’s Hope coming March 7 to Gettysburg

Longtime KELO TV journalist, Angela Kennecke, will visit the Gettysburg school to share her story and offer hope to families struggling with addiction. Her presen – tation comes through her personal story of loss. Em – ily’s Hope is a program started by Kennecke after her daughter’s death from an opioid overdose. Her goal is to turn heartbreak into action through offering resources available to those facing addiction or drug use.

The program is brought to town through the sponsor – ship of the Gettysburg and Hoven Fire Departments, Gettysburg and Hoven EMTs, Potter County Sheriff Office, Avera Missouri River Health Center, Gettysburg D.A.R.E., City of Gettysburg, and Gettysburg Whitlock Bay Development Corporation.

Watch the News for more details as the program date nears, and know that it is free and open to the public on Tuesday, March 7 at 1 p.m. at GHS.