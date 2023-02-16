Out & about

Take a trip to taste the Brrrger Battle

There are still a couple weekends left to take part in the first ever Brrrger Battle, and votes are coming in from across the five burger joints where fans are picking their favorite. Stop by the participating businesses, try their battle burger, and scan the QR code at the business to cast your vote.

The burgers included are in Akaska, The Works Burger at Akaska Tavern and Bait Shop, and The Sweet and Sassy at Sportsman’s Bar and Grill; in Agar it’s The Juicy Lucy at Millie’s Diner, and The Juicy Lucy 2 at the Bunkhouse; and in Hoven it’s The Full Monty at Dakota Haus.

The competition runs until midnight on Sunday, Feb. 26. See the ad on page 16 for more details.

School board meets Wednesday

The regular meeting for the Gettysburg School Board will be on Feb. 15, with a time change to 4 p.m. in the school chorus room.

Discussion items on the agenda include a press box at the football field, crop plot program, approve resignation, approve volunteer coach, approve e-rate bid, Foreman bus, approve pig project contract, acknowledge GTA as bargaining group for certified staff, approve 2023-2024 calendar, administrative reports, and executive session for personnel.

The meetings are open to the public and all those interested are encouraged to attend.

Benefit for Hartung family

A benefit for Jaxon Hartung and family is set for Thursday, Feb. 16 at GHS during the basketball double-header against Ipswich. Proceeds from the evening will go to benefit the Hartung family of Hoven, whose son Jaxon is battling brain cancer, and other family members are facing medical issues.

Cracker Barrel on Saturday

A legislative cracker barrel is set for Saturday afternoon, Feb. 18 at the 212 Mini Mall/Coffee Bean in Gettysburg. District 23 legislators will be there at 2 p.m. to meet with their constituents and answer questions about this year’s session.

Presidents Day on Monday

Monday, Feb. 20 is the Presidents Day holiday, with some businesses being closed. School will be in session at Gettysburg, since it is a make up snow day.

However, there will be no school on Friday, Feb. 17.

Blood drive set for Feb. 27-28

LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at an upcoming Gettysburg community blood drive.

It is set for Monday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and again on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Grace Bible Church in Gettysburg. The GHS National Honor Society is sponsoring the blood drive, and appointments may be scheduled by calling Mrs. Kim Goebel at 605-765-2436 or online at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org

FFA hosts free Businessman’s Breakfast

The members of Gettysburg’s Future Farmers of America, or FFA organization are getting ready to celebrate National FFA Week. One of highlights of the week is the Businessman’s Appreciation Breakfast, which is set for Thursday, Feb. 23 from 6:45 to 8 a.m. in the commons area at the school.

Spring Story Hour at the library

Potter County Library will be offering Spring Story Hour. Story Hour will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22; Wednesday, March 29; and Wednesday, April 26 at the Potter County Library in Gettysburg.

Story Hour will feature: February- In Like a Lion, Out Like a Lamb; March-Here, Chick, Chick; April-April Showers Bring May Flowers! In addition to Story Time, the library will also offer crafts and special activities that will complement each Story Hour theme.

Story Hour is open to all ages, and the library staff asks that if your child is not yet able to sit for part of an hour by him/herself, or is not yet toilet-trained, that you or another responsible person stay to assist the child. For more information, contact the library.