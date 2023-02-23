Out & about

Last call for Brrrger Battle

We’re down to the last weekend for the Brrrger Battle. Folks have until midnight on Sunday to vote for their favorite from the five burger joints participating from across the region. It’s easy to play — stop by the participating businesses, try their battle burger, and scan the QR code at the business to cast your vote.

The burgers included are in Akaska, The Works Burger at Akaska Tavern and Bait Shop, and The Sweet and Sassy at Sportsman’s Bar and Grill; in Agar it’s The Juicy Lucy at Millie’s Diner, and The Juicy Lucy 2 at the Bunkhouse; and in Hoven it’s The Full Monty at Dakota Haus.

See the ad on page 16 for more details. Blood drive set for Feb. 27-28

LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at an upcoming Gettysburg community blood drive.

It is set for Monday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and again on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Grace Bible Church in Gettysburg. The GHS National Honor Society is sponsoring the blood drive, and appointments may be scheduled by calling Mrs. Kim Goebel at 605-765-2436 or online at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org FFA hosts free Businessman’s Breakfast next week on Tuesday

The members of Gettysburg’s Future Farmers of America, or FFA organization are celebrating National FFA Week, but this year the weather is forcing some changes to the schedule. One of highlights of the week is the Businessman’s Appreciation Breakfast, which has been rescheduled from Thursday, Feb. 23 to Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 6:45 to 8 a.m. in the commons area at the school. Mobile food truck postponed

The mobile food truck through Feeding South Dakota has postponed its delivery date to Gettysburg to March 6. The truck comes that morning to the Methodist Church parking lot.