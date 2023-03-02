Out & about

Tolstoy Fund Drive held soon

The Tolstoy Community Fund Drive will be held Saturday, March 18, at the town’s Community Center.

This year’s event will start with a slight change to the night’s agenda. Doors will open at 6 pm., with a tasty supper served over the next hour. At 7 pm, the alwaysentertaining auction will get underway. Handmade crafts, quilts, homemade baked goods and some other great items will be on the bid-calling auction block. A variety of door prizes will be given away, along with some coveted toys for the youngsters.

What has not changed in any way is the light-hearted fun and joy of coming together to raise money for local good causes. For more information go to Tolstoy Community Fund on Facebook, or check out the ad in this week’s News. District American Legion meeting The annual District 3 Spring Meeting of the South Dakota American Legion will be held Saturday, March 18 in Ft. Pierre for Legionnaires from Potter, Hughes, Hyde, Stanley, Sully, Gregory, Lyman, Tripp and Hand counties.

There will be a social beginning at 11 a.m., an 11:30 a.m. meal and the Legion business meeting will begin at 12 p.m. in the Ft. Pierre Moose Lodge.

Participants will elect District Commanders and District Vice Commanders for two-year terms and County Commanders and Vice Commanders in the District for one-year terms during the business meeting.

The session will also feature Post Americanism reports, a membership turn-in, recognition of the District 3 Legionnaire of the Year and an address by State American Legion Commander Doug Feltman of Chamberlain. District 3 Commander Gene Opbroek of Gregory will conduct the Legion business session and Ft. Pierre Post 20 will oversee local arrangements.

The District 3 Auxiliary will hold its meeting at 12 p.m. the same day. Mobile food truck postponed

The mobile food truck through Feeding South Dakota has postponed its delivery date to Gettysburg to March 6. The truck comes that morning to the Methodist Church parking lot.