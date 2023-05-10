Out & about

Summer celebrations

While much attention is currently focused on the upcoming 140th celebration weekend June 23-25, other events are in the works for Gettysburg over the summer, too.

The Potter County Fair will celebrate its 100th anniversary in August, and the state’s oldest family lumberyard, Schlachter Lumber, is making plans to celebrate its 135th anniversary. In addition, old businesses that changed hands are planning events over the celebration, including Ace Hardware and CC Bar.

Watch the News to find out where to be during the summer celebrations, and remember to get online by June 1 through facebook or follow the link on www.gettysburgsd.us to register for the 140th, even if you are not purchasing banquet tickets or souvenirs. The committee would like a head count for those planning to attend any of the weekend events.

Also, parade coordinator Michael Fischer asks that families, organizations, and anyone interested in participating in the parade please contact him at 605-290-0997 by June 14 to sign up their parade entry.

More details are coming on the “retro” themed fun run/walk set for Saturday of the reunion, too. Drivers license and Extension closed

A reminder that the Potter County Extension and Driver’s Licensing in Gettysburg is closed through May 18, and is scheduled to re-open on May 22. Those needing assistance should contact the office in Pierre at 605-773-6883. . County library co-hosts perfect planter workshop

The Potter County Library and Joy’s Greenhouse are teaming up again to offer advice on creating the perfect planter. Joy Penrod will be available to give expert tips while assisting in determining which plants look best together, what combos are best for sun or shade, how to create a butterfly pot, and how to give flower planters that “wow” factor.

Two classes, co-sponsored by the Potter County Library, will be offered at 7 p.m. at Joy’s Greenhouse, with the first held on Thursday, May 11 and the second class on Tuesday, May 16. Those attending will bring their own pot and soil, with flowers to be purchased at the greenhouse. Class size is limited, so call the library to reserve a place, and see the ad on page 5 for more details. -MMcR Reminder – SD Highway 47 closed near Hoven

Highway 47 will be closed for the planned construction from the S.D. Highway 20 junction, north to the U.S. Highway 12 junction. This project includes grading, box culvert replacement, and interim surfacing.

The contractor for this $15.8 million project is Central Specialties, Inc. of Alexandria, MN. The project completion date is Oct. 27.

Find additional information on the SDDOT website at dot.sd.gov/walworth-countypcn 00xm. Collect plastic sacks for Veterans

Due to the positive response, bags will continue to be collected for veterans. All the kind people donating to help homeless veterans are very much appreciated; especially those who are able to flatten the sacks before submitting them.

VFW Auxiliary President Joyce Wickersham is putting out a call to collect plastic grocery-style bags. The bags will be given to the auxiliary in the Black Hills who in turn will crochet them to make into sleep mats for homeless veterans.

The plastic sacks can be given to Joyce, or left in the box (under the table) in the entryway of the PCNews. -MMcR Correction

Rozann Kunstle’s name was misspelled in last week’s edition of the News. Apologies for the error. -MMcR