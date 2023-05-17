Out & about

140th celebration reminders

The upcoming 140th celebration weekend happens just a little over a month away on June 23-25. Committee members remind folks that they should register online at www.gettysburgsd.us and any souvenirs need to be ordered by May 31 at 5:30 p.m. Activities will take place throughout the weekend, so check out the celebration’s facebook page for a schedule and details. Even if you are not purchasing banquet tickets or souvenirs, the committee would like a head count for those planning to attend any of the weekend events, so please register.

Also, parade coordinator Michael Fischer asks that families, organizations, and anyone interested in participating in the parade please contact him at 605-290- 0997 by June 14 to sign up their parade entry.

More details are coming on the “retro” themed fun run/walk set for Saturday of the reunion, too. Drivers license and Extension open Monday

A reminder that the Potter County Extension and Driver’s Licensing in Gettysburg is open starting on Monday, May 22. Check out free SD state park passes through the Potter County Library

Potter County Library patrons can now check out free South Dakota State Park passes from the local library through the new Check Out South Dakota Parks program. This program is made possible through a partnership between South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (GFP) and the South Dakota State Library.

“Your local library is the perfect gateway to explore the world around you,” says George Seamon, State Librarian. “The Check Out South Dakota State Parks program gives library patrons a great opportunity to enjoy the natural wonders all over our state.” This project will expand outdoor opportunities to new people all across the state.

Library patrons can check out a state park pass from their participating library, free of charge, for up to three days. Potter County Library is excited to join with other libraries across the state to offer this free service to area residents. Users of the free passes are asked to fill out a short survey for the GF&P after using the pass.

Learn more and find your local South Dakota State Parks on the GF&P website at gfp.sd.gov/parks. Call the Potter County Library at 605-765-9518 for more information on this program.

This program is made possible with Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding available to the State Library through the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). Collect plastic sacks for Veterans

Due to the positive response, bags will continue to be collected for veterans. All the kind people donating to help homeless veterans are very much appreciated; especially those who are able to flatten the sacks before submitting them.

VFW Auxiliary President Joyce Wickersham is putting out a call to collect plastic grocery-style bags. The bags will be given to the auxiliary in the Black Hills who in turn will crochet them to make into sleep mats for homeless veterans.

The plastic sacks can be given to Joyce, or left in the box (under the table) in the entryway of the PCNews. -MMcR