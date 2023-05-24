Out & about

140th celebration deadline

The upcoming 140th celebration weekend happens just a little less than a month away on June 23-25. Committee members remind folks that they should register online at www.gettysburgsd.us and any souvenirs need to be ordered by May 31 at 5:30 p.m.

Parade coordinator Michael Fischer asks that families, organizations, and anyone interested in participating in the parade please contact him at 605-290- 0997 by June 14 to sign up their parade entry.

The Booster Club is organizing the “retro” themed fun run/walk set for Saturday morning of the reunion. Learn more online at pcsc.formstack.com/forms/retrorungburg. Check out free SD state park passes through the Potter County Library

Potter County Library patrons can check out free South Dakota State Park passes from the local library through the new Check Out South Dakota Parks program. Library patrons can check out a state park pass from their participating library, free of charge, for up to three days. Users of the free passes are asked to fill out a short survey for the GF&P after using the pass. Learn more and find your local South Dakota State Parks on the GF&P website at gfp.sd.gov/parks. Call the Potter County Library at 605-765-9518 for more information on this program. Collect plastic sacks for Veterans

Bags will continue to be collected to help homeless veterans. VFW Auxiliary President Joyce Wickersham is putting out a call to collect plastic grocery-style bags. The bags will be given to the auxiliary in the Black Hills who in turn will crochet them to make into sleep mats for homeless veterans.

The plastic sacks can be given to Joyce, or left in the box (under the table) in the entryway of the PCNews. -MMcR