Out & about

No longer a “dill”emma for pickle ball players

It’s official — Gettysburg now has a pickleball court. The west tennis court in the Gettysburg City Park has been modified so it can accommodate both tennis and pickleball players. The tennis courts have the boundaries painted white, while the lines for the pickleball court have been added in a green, or perhaps better described as “pickle” color.

Pickleball has become a popular sport across the country, and the court at the city park is available to those in the area who are interested in giving it a try.

-MMcR 140th celebration deadline

Gettysburg’s 140th celebration weekend is less than a month away on June 23-25. Online registration at www.gettysburgsd.us and any souvenirs need to be ordered by Wednesday, May 31 at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone wishing to participate in the parade on Saturday, June 24 has until June 14 to contact parade coordinator Michael Fischer. Everyone is encouraged to be in the parade — families, organizations, or whatever group you think would add to the fun — should call or text Fischer at 605-290-0997 by Wednesday, June 14 to sign up their parade entry.

If you’re wanting to get up early on that Saturday morning, the Booster Club is organizing the “retro” themed fun run/walk. They encourage participants to dress in their retro looks for the event, and will have some old Battler gear available on Friday to get folks in the spirit of the friendly competition. Learn more online at pcsc.formstack.com/forms/retrorungburg. School’s out, Bible school is on

Pay attention — kids are everywhere! Now that school is out and summer activities such as Bible school at area churches have started, please watch for youngsters on bikes and scooters.

Still collecting plastic sacks for Veterans

Bags will continue to be collected to help homeless veterans. VFW Auxiliary President Joyce Wickersham is putting out a call to collect plastic grocery-style bags. The bags will be given to the auxiliary in the Black Hills who in turn will crochet them to make into sleep mats for homeless veterans.

The plastic sacks can be given to Joyce, or left in the box (under the table) in the entryway of the PCNews.