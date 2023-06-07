Out & about

Last call for Retro Run

Gettysburg’s 140th celebration weekend is two weeks away, and it is last call for participants to sign up for the Retro Run on Saturday morning, June 24.

The Booster Club is encouraging folks to dust off those Chucks, dig out the shortly short shorts and sweat bands, and get up early on that Saturday morning for the “retro” themed fun run/walk. They encourage participants to dress in their retro looks for the event, and will have some old Battler gear for sale on Friday to get folks in the spirit of the friendly competition.

register online at pcsc.formstack.com/forms/retrorungburg.

Blood drive set for June 26-27

LifeServe Blood Center, the sole supplier to 29 hospitals in South Dakota, including Avera Missouri River Health Center in Gettysburg, is seeking eligible blood donors.

A Gettysburg community blood drive is set for Monday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2:55 p.m., and again on Tuesday, June 27 from 12:30 to 5:40 p.m. The blood drive will be held at Grace Bible Church at 310 S. Broadway in Gettysburg, and is sponsored by Avera Missouri River Health Center.

To schedule an appointment, call Sandy Wager 605-765-2488 or go to www.lifeservebloodcenter.org

A reminder to donors that they can easily transfer their lifetime donations to LifeServe. Go to //lifeserve.info/transfer to fill out the form and your donation accomplishments will be updated in the system.

Two fundraisers in Hoven for McGrath

The Hoven Knights of Columbus , along with Dave and Mary Rausch, are hosting two fundraisers over the weekend to help Greg McGrath with medical expenses. The veterinarian and proprietor of McGrath Feeds in Hoven is battling cancer, and a Friday night fundraiser on June 16 features live music from 7-10 p.m. followed by another on Saturday, June 17 with a brisket meal from 5-7 p.m. followed by live music until 10 p.m. The events are held at the American Legion Hall.

Sign up for parade

Anyone wishing to participate in the parade on Saturday, June 24 has until June 14 to contact parade coordinator Michael Fischer. Everyone is encouraged to be in the parade — families, organizations, or whatever group you think would add to the fun — should call or text PARADE to Fischer at 605-290-0997 by Wednesday, June 14 to sign up their parade entry.

School board meets Monday

The regular meeting of the Gettysburg school board will be held Monday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the chorus room at the school.

Discussion items on the agenda include approve ESY rates, approve contracts, approve Cahill Bauer Audit Letter of Engagement, Preliminary Budget, Administrative Reports, and Executive Session for Personnel.

The meetings are open to the public and all those interested are encouraged to attend.

AA open house

The Gettysburg Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) is holding an open house on Friday, June 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend and learn more about the help provided through the support group.

AA also holds weekly meetings in the Sacred Heart Church basement every Monday night at 8 p.m.

Battler sports physicals

Even though summer is just getting started, it will go by fast and students will be back in practice for Battler sports.

The Avera Medical Group/Gettysburg clinic is encouraging young athletes to get their physicals this month, with June 13 and June 29 set for sports physicals. Call the clinic at 605-765-CARE (2273).