Out & about

Last call for GIA River Run

There is lots to run about this summer, and Gettysburg In Action (GIA) is set for their annual River Run on Saturday morning, July 1 at West Whitlock.

The fun 5k walk/run is a great way to start the holiday weekend, with a tour along the river with friends and family.

See the ad on the right of this page for more details, and register online at pcsc.formstack.com/forms/riverrun2023 Two fundraisers in Hoven for McGrath

The Hoven Knights of Columbus , along with Dave and Mary Rausch, are hosting two fundraisers over the weekend to help Greg McGrath with medical expenses. The veterinarian and proprietor of McGrath Feeds in Hoven is battling cancer, and a Friday night fundraiser on June 16 features live music from 7-10 p.m. followed by another on Saturday, June 17 with a brisket meal from 5-7 p.m. followed by live music until 10 p.m. The events are held at the American Legion Hall. See the ad on page 7 for more details. Free fishing Sunday

A great way to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18 is to take your dad fishing! It is Free Fishing and Park Entrance day across the state to celebrate your dad and enjoy the great outdoors! No fishing license will be required on Sunday, but regulations and limits still apply.

See inside this week’s edition to see who else you might see at a state park, and Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! Early deadline

The PCNews will have an early deadline for the upcoming issue of the paper. Please have your info to Molly no later than 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 17. Email to molly@pottercountynews.com or call/text 605-769-1180. The office will be closed next week for press meetings and then so we can be out covering the fun at the celebration! Entries sought for quilt show

Do you have a quilt you are especially proud of? Maybe one made by your grandmother, or gifted to you on your wedding? Maybe it was a special quilt you made and you’d like others to see the work you put into it. Then display it as part of the quilt show at the Potter County Courthouse. The event is being done as part of the 140th celebration on Saturday, June 24. It’s also a great opportunity to see the inside improvements made to the courthouse. Contact Jean Schmidtgall or Rozann Kunstle for more information on how to have your quilt displayed in the show. Blood drive set for June 26-27

LifeServe Blood Center, the sole supplier to 29 hospitals in South Dakota, including Avera Missouri River Health Center in Gettysburg, is seeking eligible blood donors.

A Gettysburg community blood drive is set for Monday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2:55 p.m., and again on Tuesday, June 27 from 12:30 to 5:40 p.m. The blood drive will be held at Grace Bible Church at 310 S. Broadway in Gettysburg, and is sponsored by Avera Missouri River Health Center.

To schedule an appointment, call Sandy Wager 605-765-2488 or go to www.lifeservebloodcenter.org

A reminder to donors that they can easily transfer their lifetime donations to LifeServe. Go to //lifeserve.info/transfer to fill out the form and your donation accomplishments will be updated in the system. Volunteers needed to help with registration

A fun way to get to see lots of people who are coming home for the 140th celebration is to volunteer at the registration tables. It’s a great place to see everyone, so if you have some time to volunteer, contact Marsha K at 605-769-0287. AA open house

The Gettysburg Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) is holding an open house on Friday, June 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend and learn more about the help provided through the support group.

AA also holds weekly meetings in the Sacred Heart Church basement every Monday night at 8 p.m. Battler sports physicals

Even though summer is just getting started, it will go by fast and students will be back in practice for Battler sports.

The Avera Medical Group/Gettysburg clinic is encouraging young athletes to get their physicals this month, with June 29 set for sports physicals. Call the clinic at 605-765-CARE (2273). Still collecting plastic sacks for Veterans

Bags will continue to be collected to help homeless veterans. VFW Auxiliary President Joyce Wickersham is putting out a call to collect plastic grocery-style bags. The bags will be given to the auxiliary in the Black Hills who in turn will crochet them to make into sleep mats for homeless veterans.

The plastic sacks can be given to Joyce, or left in the box (under the table) in the entryway of the PCNews. Keep saving them, and keep dropping them off (even if you don’t see the notice in the paper). They will be collected until you get the notice that they won’t.