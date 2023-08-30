Out & about

Rodeo action at fairgrounds this weekend

The fairgrounds will be the site of some rodeo action this weekend as barrel racers come to town in search of the buckle as part of the final barrel series runs set for Saturday and Sunday in Gettysburg.

The Battle for the Buckle barrel races will start on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Finals will run on Sunday at 10 a.m. Drive Sober campaign through Labor Day

The Gettysburg Police Department wants to remind you to drive sober.

With Labor Day approaching the Gettysburg Police Department and the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety remind everyone that drunk driving is a serious crime, and law enforcement across South Dakota is cracking down. Through September 4, the local police department will be participating in an aggressive impaired driving campaign. If someone does choose to drive impaired, Chief of Police Dave Mogard reports that they will be arrested. No warnings. No excuses. Violators will face jail time, loss of their driver licenses, and steep financial consequences. Remember, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” Successful blood drive

Successful blood drive results are shared from the Avera Missouri River Health Center, AMG Gettysburg, and Avera Oahe Manor Employee/Spouse Blood Drive.

The LifeServe Blood Center held a blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the hospital with 25 people registered to donate, 25 who were able to donate, and 26 units of life saving blood were collected to help boost the local blood supply. The units donated at the blood drive can help save up to 78 lives. There were also four donors who donated for the first time with LifeServe.

The next blood drive in Gettysburg is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Tuesday, Oct. 24, 12:30 – 5:45, at Grace Bible Church and will be sponsored by Avera Missouri River Health Center Lab. Please call the hospital lab at 605-765-3230 or go to www.lifeservebloodcenter.org to schedule an appointment.

Donors are reminded that they can easily transfer their lifetime donations to LifeServe! Go to lifeserve.info/transfer to fill out the form to get your donation accomplishments up to date in the system.