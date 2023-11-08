Out & about

Master Gardener to speak at library on Thursday

Plans are continuing to develop as the downtown community garden project grows.

In an effort to encourage people to learn more about the community garden, and gardening in general, there is a fall garden meeting planned for Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Potter County Library in Gettysburg. The Growing Gettysburg Club will be there to share ideas, and everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Ron Schreiner from Ft Pierre will be speaking at the meeting. He is a Master Gardener and is the coordinator for the Community Garden there. His specialty is in container gardening, composting, and raised bed gardening.

Gettysburg School and GIA present “On the Road to Bremen Town”

A certain man had a donkey, which had carried the corn-sacks to the mill untiringly for many a long year. But the donkey’s strength was going and the man thought it best that his old friend Donkey retire…

RETIRE?! Not THIS Donkey! He’s still got a lot of livin’ to do! Donkey packs up his retirement gift, a Golden Harmonica, and sets out to Bremen TownThto become a street musician.

On the road Donkey meets up with a dog, a cat, and the most rock a’ doodland hen’ of roosters. Each of his new pals fear that their end is near, until Donkey convinces them to join him on the road. Together they become The Bremen Town Band.

Join the Band as they journey toward Bremen Town, discovering that life can be full of thrills and surprises. Living each moment to its fullest, you never know what tomorrow will bring.

“On the Road to Bremen Town” will be presented by Gettysburg students at 1 p.m., this Saturday, Nov. 11 at the GHS gym. Students in grades K-12 wereGe invited to audition for a part in the play. An admission fee will be charged, with no charge for Pre-K. (6

The Dakota Players residency in Gettysburg is presented by Gettysburg- In-Action (GIA) and the Gettysburg School District. Dakota Players is an outreach of the Black Hills Playhouse. In addition to the play, students will get to experience various workshops during the week. For more information, contact Kim Goebel at 605-769-1343 and see the ad on this page.

Holiday pictures at the park Saturday

If you are looking for the picture perfect holiday card, you may want to check600 out the Gettysburg city park this weekend. JM Photography and Prairie Princess Studio are setting up times for pictures in the park on Saturday, Nov. 11 to get ready for the holidays. See the ad on page 16 for more information.

Calcutta Nov. 20

The guys with the Gettysburg American Legion Ralph Leui Post#135 are getting ready for the rodeo. On Monday, Nov. 20, they are hosting their annual National Finals Rodeo Calcutta at CC Bar, starting with a social hour followed by the calcutta. They are even planning on free snacks of Rocky Mountain oysters and fish to get fans fueled up for the fun. Check the ad on page 11.

Angel Tree seeking children to have cards on trees

If you have a children ages newborn through high school who might need some extra holiday magic this season, please turn to page 6 and scan the QR code on the Angel Tree ad to fill out an application.

This process is strictly confidential and the information will not be shared with anyone other than the project coordinators.

Once received, a card will be placed on the Angel Tree listing the child’s age, gender, and needs/interests for a present to bring a little holiday joy!

Any further questions or direct requests can be made to Blair Robbennolt at (605)759-1064 or Lindsey Poeppel at (605) 380-6570.