Out & about

Double header basketball on Saturday at GHS The Potter County Battlers will host the basketball teams from Lyman County on Saturday, Dec. 10. Both the boys and girls will play that afternoon starting at 1 p.m. If you can’t make it to the game, you can catch the livestream online at www.pottercountynews.com and click the Live Sports Video tab. Check the calendar on page 10 for the varsity sports events coming up in the next week.

Learn how to become an EMT at meeting on Thursday night The Gettysburg ambulance service needs more EMTs. An informational meeting is set for Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room at Gettysburg’s Fire and Rescue Hall. The meeting is open to anyone with questions about becoming an EMT, and plans are to start a new class in January.

Midnight Sale at Mini Mall Shoppers can still pick up some great deals this weekend during the 212 Mini Mall Midnight Sale on Saturday. The sale starts at 5 p.m. and runs throughout the night, and you can get more details from the ad on page 5.

School concerts this week The students at the Gettysburg schools and their directors will bring the holiday season in song this week. The middle school and high school concert is set for Thursday, Dec. 8 starting at 7 p.m. at the GHS gym. The elementary Christmas Concert will be held on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Both are free and open to the public.

School board meets Monday The regular meeting of the Gettysburg school board will be held on Monday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the school chorus room. Discussion items on the agenda include back to school plan, approve volunteer coach, approve 2022 audit, approve new minimum wage, appoint LAN representative, Apptegy demonstration, and administrative reports. The meetings are open to the public and all those interested are encouraged to attend.

A Christmas musical play in Hoven on Dec. 16 The public is invited to a Christmas musical play, “Christmas Spirit” on Friday, Dec. 16 in Hoven. The program is presented at the Glory Bound Baptist Church, and the curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m.. See the ad on page 5 for more details.

Church cookie and candy bake sale set for Dec. 10 Sacred Heart Catholic Altar Society members are working to get ready for the annual Christmas Cookie and Candy sale on Saturday, Dec. 10. The time has moved up to 10 a.m. to noon, when a container can be purchased to fill with holiday goodies. For more details, see the ad on page 8.

Holiday open house at Plains Commerce A holiday open house is set for Thursday, Dec. 8 at Plains Commerce Bank in Hoven. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. See the ad on the back page for more details.

Rubble site winter hours by appointment Gettysburg’s city rubble site is closed for the winter, but will open by appointment. If the site would be open on a Saturday, the sign on the corner of Mannston and 212, on the east side of the fire and rescue hall block, will be posted as open. Otherwise, contact the city finance office to make an appointment.

Customer appreciation night at the Longbranch The annual holiday gathering at the Lebanon Longbranch is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. with stew and soup served along with prize drawings and snacks. See the ad on page 7.

First Interstate Bank holiday open house Dec. 15 First Interstate Bank in Gettysburg is hosting a holiday open house Thursday, Dec. 15. Stop by between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. See the ad for more details on page 12.