Out & about

Email letters to Santa to PCN by Friday, Dec. 16 Santa Claus has been a longtime subscriber to the Potter County News, and checks the paper each Christmas to read the holiday wishes of the county’s good girls and boys. Make sure your letter gets to Santa this year by emailing it to molly@pottercountynews.com and include your name, age, parents, and town. The letters to Santa will run in the PCNews on Dec. 22.

Christmas lunch at Senior Center Be sure to contact the Nutrition Site at the Medicine Rock Senior Center in Gettysburg by Monday morning to make plans for the Christmas Dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at noon. See the ad on page 5 for more details.

First Interstate Bank holiday open house Dec. 15 First Interstate Bank in Gettysburg is hosting a holiday open house Thursday, Dec. 15. Stop by between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for some holiday cheer!

A Christmas musical play in Hoven on Dec. 16 The public is invited to a Christmas musical play, “Christmas Spirit” on Friday, Dec. 16 in Hoven. The program is presented at the Glory Bound Baptist Church, and the curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m.

Celebration at CC Bar Those of a certain age will remember fun times dancing and singing along to the Johnny Holm Band, and that is happening this weekend in Gettysburg to celebrate the marriage of Lilli Cronin and Dalton Storer. The dance will open to the public at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the CC Bar building in downtown Gettysburg. See the ad below for more details.

Early holiday deadline If you need something in the PCNews for the Dec. 29 edition, please submit it to Molly by Monday, Dec. 19. The last issue of the year will be sent to the press early so the PCN staff can enjoy some holiday time.

New officer at Gettysburg PD During the December meeting of the Gettysburg city council, Chief of Police Dave Mogard introduced Gettysburg’s new police officer, Jayden Lewis. Officer Lewis has been busy with training and acclimating to the community, but watch the News for a photo and introduction.

Mobile food pantry in Gettysburg Dec. 29 The mobile food pantry through Feeding South Dakota will be at the United Methodist Church in Gettysburg on Tuesday, Dec. 29. The free food distribution takes place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Water rate reminder The city reminds residents that there will be a $1 increase to the basic water rate starting in the new year. The increase is due to rising costs for the city. See the ad on page 3 for more info. Also, bills need to be submitted to the city by noon on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in order to be approved and paid by the end of the year. Contact the city finance office in Gettysburg for details.

Rubble site winter hours by appointment Gettysburg’s city rubble site is closed for the winter, but will open by appointment. If the site would be open on a Saturday, the sign on the corner of Mannston and 212, on the east side of the fire and rescue hall block, will be posted as open. Otherwise, contact the city finance office to make an appointment.