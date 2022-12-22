Out & about

Happy Holidays!

Tuck in, stay safe, and be very careful going out into the weather. The forecast calls for bitter and dangerously cold wind chills this week, with warmer weather expected for Christmas day. First Interstate Bank holiday open house

First Interstate Bank in Gettysburg planned to host a holiday open house on Thursday, Dec. 15, but the weather had other plans. They have treats out this week, so stop by for some holiday cheer! Mobile food pantry in Gettysburg Dec. 29

The mobile food pantry through Feeding South Dakota will be at the United Methodist Church in Gettysburg on Tuesday, Dec. 29. The free food distribution takes place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Water rate reminder

The city reminds residents that there will be a $1 increase to the basic water rate starting in the new year. The increase is due to rising costs for the city.

Also, bills need to be submitted to the city by noon on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in order to be approved and paid by the end of the year. Contact the city finance office in Gettysburg for details. PD emergency text alerts

The Gettysburg Police Department provides emergency text alerts, but they only go to cell phones that have signed up for the service. The text messages provide notifications for anything from storm alerts to community events, and is a free public service.

To get the Gettysburg Police Department emergency alert texts, sign up by texting 57442 to the number 888777.