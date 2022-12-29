Out & about

Happy New Year!

After making it through the bitter cold Christmas weather, the forecast calls for temperatures hovering close to the melting point, which factoring last week’s wind chills makes it almost 80 degrees warmer. Mobile food pantry in Gettysburg this week

The mobile food pantry through Feeding South Dakota will be at the United Methodist Church in Gettysburg on Dec. 29. The free food distribution takes place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Celebration at CC Bar

The new year will ring in on Saturday night with live music at CC Bar in Gettysburg to celebrate the marriage of Tember Johnson and Tyler Hanten.

The Union Cattle Band will play for the dance which opens to the public at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 at the CC Bar building in downtown Gettysburg. See the ad below for more details. Mini Mall closed this week

The 212 Mini Mall is closed this week through Jan. 2. The Mini Mall and Coffee Bean will be open for business with regular hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Windchiller in Tolstoy set for Jan. 21

The plans are in place for the annual Tolstoy Windchiller 5K. The race is held to raise money for the foundation, Labs for Liberty—a non-profit that raises, trains, and gifts service dogs to military veterans.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, people are invited to Tolstoy, regardless of weather, to support the Labs for Liberty mission along with camaraderie, conversation, and delicious knoephla soup that come with the event. See the ad on this page for more information. Rubble site winter hours by appointment

Gettysburg’s city rubble site is closed for the winter, but will open by appointment. If the site would be open on a Saturday, the sign on the corner of Mannston and 212, on the east side of the fire and rescue hall block, will be posted as open. Otherwise, contact the city finance office to make an appointment.