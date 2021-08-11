Outside open house event approved by city council

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

August 2, 2021

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on August 2, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the City Finance Office in Gettysburg, SD and via ZOOM. Those, present, were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Michael Fischer, Fran VanBockel, Eric Ellwanger, and Kelly Archer. Also, present, were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police (via ZOOM), Shiann Haupert, Police Officer, Greg Gerber, Maintenance, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Maria Mogard, Deputy Finance Officer (via ZOOM), Michael Larson, City Attorney, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Steven Zuber, EMT Director (via ZOOM), Kaylei Clark, Tim Luken, and a few public participants (via ZOOM).

Moved by Fischer, VanBockel seconded, to approve the August 2, 2021, proposed agenda. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the minutes of the July 12, 2021, regular council meeting minutes. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport $1,958.15

Ambulance $1,548.50

Council $3,265.00

Finance Office $4,147.66

Mayor $1,345.00

Parks $2,798.29

Police $8,296.87

Rubble Site $1,658.23

Sewer $4,516.29

Snow Removal $0.00

Streets $4,003.61

Swimming Pool $10,274.68

Water $6,037.32

West Nile $0.00

Total Payroll Expense

y Department $49,849.60

Net Payroll $38,003.65

AlcoPro Pool Supplies $143.50

Aflac – Insurance $821.87

Agtegra Fuel $1,044.41

American Legal Publishing Corp. Prof. Svs. – Codified Ordinances $197.00

Avera Health Plans – Health Ins. $9,775.47

Avera/DASFlex – Flex Plan $145.88

Bank of the West – Sales Tax, Payroll Taxes, Deposit Box Fee, & Finance Office Supplies $11,086.77

Cahill, Bauer & Associates, LLC – Prof. Svs. – 2020 Audit $5,400.00

Cam-Wal Electric Co-Op – Lights $22.50

Century Business Products – Prof. Svs. – Police Monthly Copier Fee $22.50

Child Support Services – Payroll Deduction $401.00

CLIA Laboratory Program – Prof. Svs. – Ambulance $180.00

Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies – Streets, Police, Pool, Sewer, Parks, Fire Dept., Water, & Animal Control Supplies $945.45

DCI Credit Service – Payroll Deduction $150.00

Dean’s Repair – Towing Fees & Police Repairs/Maintenance $741.76

Dollar General – Pool & Streets Supplies $177.30

Efraimson Electric Prof. Svs. – Airport AWOS III System $152,493.30

Emergency Medical Products, Inc. – Ambulance Supplies & Minor Equipment $267.40

Gas-n-Goodies – Police Car Washes $18.00

Geigle, Raeyln – Travel & Conference $80.00

Gettysburg Development Corp. – BBB Taxes $1,651.10

Great Western Bank – Finance Office, Police & Pool Supplies $ 889.37

Heartland Payment Systems – CC Fees $90.28

Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc. Garbage $6,121.08

In Stitches – Police Supplies $70.46

Jensen Rock & Sand, Inc. – Streets & Sewer Supplies $511.50

John Deere Financial – Streets Supplies $12.96

Johnson, Kenny – Prof. Svs. – Skunk Removal $360.00

Kiefer Aquatics – Pool Supplies $22.00

KLJ Engineering, Inc. – Prof. Svs. – Sewer & Airport Projects $1,785.65

Langer’s – Pool Supplies $26.56

Marco – Copier Lease $92.75

Marks, Kim – Reimbursement on Overpayment $6.15

Menards – Police Supplies $439.96

Mid Dakota Rural Water System – Water Usage $16,768.35

Midway Parts – Streets, Police, Sewer, & Parks Supplies $93.41

Mogard, Maria – Travel & Conference $15.65

Montana Dakota Utilities Gas, Electric & Lighting $4,041.98

New Creations – Finance Office, Parks & Police Supplies $230.29

Northwest Pipe Fittings – Water Supplies $343.45

Praxair – Ambulance Oxygen $266.89

Principal Financial Group – Life Insurance $88.72

Proseal, Inc. – Street Sealing & Crack Fill $98,076.65

Red River Grain Co. – Airport, Rubble Site & Sewer Supplies $675.37

Riteway Business Forms – Finance Office Supplies $272.92

R&K Mechanical – Prof. Svs. – Sewer Repairs/Maintenance $102,300.00

Sam’s Club – Pool Supplies $743.04

Sanitation Products, Inc. – Streets Supplies $1,202.15

Schatz, Sheila – Travel & Conference $246.34

Schlachter Lumber, Inc. – Pool, Parks, Ambulance, & Police Supplies $1,102.46

SD Dept. of Public Safety – Prof. Svs. – Fire Hall Boiler Inspection $80.00

SD Dept. of Revenue – Water Testing $211.00

SD One Calls – One Calls $21.00

SD Retirement Systems – Retirement $4,574.91

Servall – Rugs $233.24

Shaw, Samantha Travel & Conference $58.02

Soper’s, Inc. – Parks Supplies $40.38

Standard Ins. Co. – Monthly Dental & Vision Ins. – ACH $424.04

Titan Machinery – Streets, Rubble Site & Snow Removal Supplies $928.60

True Value – Police, Streets, Water, Sewer, Airport, Parks, Animal Control, & Pool Supplies $1,375.23

US Bank – Sewer Loan – Quarterly Payment $8,930.13

US Postal Service Water Bills & Stamps/Card Postage $654.21

Venture Communications Telephone/Fax/Internet $1,030.35

Verizon Wireless – Streets & Police Phones $400.60

Veseris – West Nile Supplies $3,850.00

Wager, Shane – Monthly IT Retainer $180.00

WEX Bank – Fuel $522.56

Zuber Ref. & Htg. – Fire Dept. & Ambulance Repairs / Maintenance

$216.76

TOTAL CHECKS $484,396.28

Moved by Fischer, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. Discussion was had regarding Schatz paying the Efraimson Electric invoice for Airport AWOS. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had regarding changing September’s regular council meeting due to the first Monday in September 2021 is Labor Day. Moved by Fischer, Ellwanger seconded, to move the September 2021 regular council meeting to Wednesday, September 8 of 2021 due to the first Monday of the month is Labor Day. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Two sealed bids for “Farmland Lease Bids” were opened and read aloud by Mayor Wuttke. J&M Farms (Jeff Goebel, Justin Goebel, Michael Goebel, and Mark Goebel) put in a bid for $80.00 per farmable acre. Vaughn Larson and Tony Larson put in a bid for$86.00 per farmable acre. Moved by Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to award the “Farmland Lease Bid” to Vaughn Larson and Tony Larson for $86.00 per farmable acre. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appointment: Adam Roseland (unable to attend) – Kevin Bliese property is no longer for sale, so no discussion was had. Roseland informed Schatz that the county is budgeting approximately $4,000 towards a second meter pit being installed at the fairgrounds in the future in which the city will be splitting said overall cost of the project with the county.

Discussion was had regarding the Cabela’s Masters Walleye Circuit fishing tournament the city has been asked to possibly host in August of 2022. Moved by Fischer, Nagel seconded, to agree to host the 2022 Cabela’s Masters Walley Circuit fishing tournament August 19-20 of 2022 and to sign contract on same with $10,000 for Qualifier with guaranteed TV exposure; however, it was reiterated that sponsors will be found, and the city will not be responsible for any finances relating to said tournament. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

The Notice of Public Hearing regarding the Retail (on-sale) Liquor license available through the city was published on July 22, 2021. Discussion was had regarding the two entities applying for said license, Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More and Liberty Lanes. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the one-year Retail (on-sale) Liquor license for 2021-2022 to go to Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Kaylei Clark, who was present, thanked the council.

Discussion was had regarding Mid Dakota Rural Water is going to be having a Municipal-at-Large Director position term expiring soon. The deadline for applying for said position is September 21 of 2021. After the 21st, if there is an election, a ballot will be mailed to city wherein a council or board member will need to be appointed to act as voting representative to cast a vote as recommended for the city. Mayor Wuttke volunteered to represent the city as voting representative if council agreed. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to appoint Mayor Wuttke to act as voting representative for the city regarding upcoming Mid Dakota Rural Water board elections, issues and/or actions. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz stated the draft of the Specialty Care Transport Interface Agreement which PCC drafted for the city regarding transport regulations, etc., between Ambulance and Hospital, and which was previously discussed at the June council meeting, was forwarded to Kristi Livermont of the Avera Missouri River Medical Center for the hospital to go over and make any recommendations and/or changes it felt needed to be made. The hospital returned said agreement with its recommendations and/or changes and council had discussion regarding the same. Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to accept Avera Missouri River Medical Center’s recommendations and/or changes within the Specialty Care Transport Interface Agreement between Ambulance and Hospital and to sign same, adopting the agreement. Schatz will return a fully executed copy to both PCC and the hospital. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mayor Wuttke explained that Alderman Adam Roseland of Ward 3 turned in his resignation of said position due to him recently moving into a different ward area within the city. A motion was asked for approving the same. Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to accept the resignation of Adam Roseland as Alderman of Ward 3. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. VanBockel stated she wanted to say “Thank-You” to Roseland for all his hard work and participation as Alderman of Ward 3 for the city.

Schatz asked for a motion approving to publish a notice for Ward 3 council member opening for the next two weeks in local newspaper. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve publication of a council member opening for Ward 3 for the next two weeks in local newspaper as well as to advertise same on city website and city Facebook page. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had regarding having a 5-Year Planning Committee, in the near future, and that someone on council would need to be appointed to take Roseland’s place on said committee. Mayor Wuttke appointed Alderman Fischer to take the place of Roseland within the 5-Year Planning Committee at this time and Fischer accepted.

Schatz explained that information on Statute 35-4-77.1 regarding sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages on sidewalk abutting licensed premises permitted by ordinance was included in each member’s packets. Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, if granted the Retail (on-sale) Liquor license, is wanting to have an open house event for the new business, wherein they would be serving food and/or drinks (alcohol included), as well as having several outdoor games being played outside of the establishment. Discussion. Moved by VanBockel, Fischer seconded, to approve Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More to have open house event with the understanding of said guidelines consisting of the following: 1) Kaylei’s must set up road barricades to block off a one-block radius from the corner of East Street to the corner of Exene Street on Commercial Avenue to set up outdoor games and serve food (wherein Kaylei’s must first get permission from all businesses who may be open for business within that one-block radius before doing so); 2) Kaylei’s would need to bring in security help to make sure no minors will be drinking alcohol; 3) Kaylei’s would have to provide proof of liability insurance to the city; and 4) the city will publish an advertisement of the one-block radius of street being shut down a week prior to the open house event which will also be put on city’s website and Facebook page. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Nagel, Fischer seconded, to approve second reading of and adopt Ordinance No. 2021-7-12 on ordinance enacting a code of ordinances for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, revising, amending, restating, codifying, and compiling certain existing general ordinances of the political subdivision dealing with subjects embraced in such code of ordinances, and declaring an emergency. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Officer Haupert gave police report.

Schatz explained that Mogard is asking permission to attend two upcoming trainings, 1) Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Investigations on October4 of 2021 in Sioux Falls for $25.00 entry; and 2) Certified Search & Seizure Instructor Class November 1-5 of 2021 in Pierre wherein materials, dorms and meals are provided. Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve Mogard attending two upcoming trainings, 1) Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Investigations on October 4 of 2021 in Sioux Falls for $25.00 entry; and 2) Certified Search & Seizure Instructor Class November 1-5 of 2021 in Pierre wherein materials, dorms and meals are provided. Mogard must make sure police coverage is taken care of ahead of time for the times he will be attending said trainings. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Gerber gave maintenance report.

Gerber gave an update on the 212 Highway Project. Schatz stated the SD DOT is asking for a letter from the city supporting an early full-width road closure on Phases 4-5 from Broadway Street to Custer Street be sent to Dean VanDeWiele of the SD DOT. Discussion. Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to type up, sign and send a letter from city to Dean VanDeWiele of the SD DOT supporting an early full-width road closure on Phases 4-5 from Broadway Street to Custer Street only after following two stipulations set by city, beforehand. First, Blaine Avenue must be surfaced and open for hospital traffic prior to changing from the current access from US Highway 212; and second, Phase 2 must be completely open before an early full-width road closure can be done on Phases 4-5. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Schatz also stated there was a progress and budget letter regarding the 212 Highway Project from KLJ Engineering in each member’s packets.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $2.875, Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.63, Aviation Gas at $4.434, and Jet-A at $2.59. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Schatz was asked to put the airport fuel pricing information on the City’s website and Facebook page, as well.

Schatz stated the city has again received a Drinking Water Certificate of Achievement Award this year. Schatz asked permission to quote the DENR correspondence within the minutes. Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve including the DENR Drinking Water Certificate of Achievement Award and information within the minutes. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) recognizes City of Gettysburg for Drinking Water Compliance. PIERRE – The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced today that the City of Gettysburg public water system and the system’s operation specialists have been awarded a Drinking Water Certificate of Achievement Award.

“We cannot live without access to safe and reliable drinking water,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of South Dakota’s drinking water system operators and their efforts to ensure their customers have access to clean drinking water.”

The system’s operation specialists are Russell Anderson and Greg Gerber.

To qualify for the Drinking Water Certificate of Achievement Award, public water systems and their system operations specialists had to meet all of the compliance monitoring and reporting requirements, drinking water standards, and certification requirements for 2020.

Schatz informed that each council member had an email from Joshua Edin of FAA in their packets along with an Operations and Maintenance Manual for the Gettysburg, SD (0D8) AWOS III System. In the email, it was asked to look through the manual and if concur with the information in the manual to please sign and return. Discussion. It was decided to have both Russell Anderson and Tyler Fischer look over the Operations and Maintenance Manual for the Gettysburg, SD (0D8) AWOS III System and to fill in any blanks which need filled in and to make any recommendations for changes that may be needed. Once the manual has been gone through, if there are no changes, it was stated Mayor Wuttke can sign the manual and return to FAA.

Schatz informed that right now the American Rescue Plan is still in the process of finalizing the setup of the State’s portal in which the “applying for funds” document may be applied for and instructions of what a city will need to have in order to get approved for said allocated funds. The State is hoping to have this portal active for use in early August and further information will be sent out. Currently, there was an outline of ARPA rules document put in each council member’s packets. The funds, if approved, will be allowed for the following uses: 1) to support public health and economic impacts; 2) to provide premium pay for essential workers; 3) to replace lost public sector revenue; and 4) to invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure. The funds may not be used to pay off existing debt; pay for tax cuts; pay for judgments; or pay for pension funds. If approved, the funding will be provided in “tranches’, meaning a city will receive an initial payment, with the 2nd payment (or tranche) paid 12 months after the first payment. The funding may be used to cover eligible costs incurred after March 3 of 2021 and before December 31 of 2024. The city is hoping to be approved and use toward infrastructure.

Further discussion was had regarding the possibility of a new pool for the city. As stated in last month’s meeting minutes, Fischer and Economic Development are both working with a small Community Pool Committee of volunteers who are looking into starting fund raising, etc., soon for a new pool for the community. Schatz is still doing research regarding proper protocol on fundraising and/or restricting the funds of any donations that may come in and will report once has all information gathered. Fischer had a couple of indoor pool layout options put together from HKG Architects and these were included in all member’s packets. Discussion. Further discussion will continue to be had regarding this project at future meetings as information is researched and readily available.

Schatz gave finance office report. Schatz explained that city maintenance worker, Darryl Jenkins, who has been doing an incredible job of sprucing up the community by freshening up different areas within the city, by painting park equipment, fire hydrants, the pool, etc. Jenkins was utilizing his privately owned paint sprayer to do a better job in painting certain projects and the sprayer broke down from the extra use and is now unusable. Jenkins went to Schlachter Lumber to purchase another sprayer, paying for it, personally, as needs this sprayer for his private business, as well. It was asked by Gerber if the city could reimburse Jenkins at least part of the cost since it was being used by Jenkins for the paint projects for sprucing up of the community. Discussion. Moved by Archer, VanBockel seconded, to pay one-half of the cost of the paint sprayer for employee Jenkins which would be $145.00 paid directly to Schlachter Lumber and stated if the city is also in need of a paint sprayer for such work in the future, maintenance has approval to purchase a paint sprayer for the city, as well. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to accept ambulance write-offs in the amount of $1,370.38. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion approving (2) water deposit refunds in the total amount of $200. Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve (2) water deposit refunds in the total amount of $200. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz informed that annual employee reviews were set to be completed on July 26 of 2021 starting at 6:30 p.m.. They had to be cancelled on that date due to a mock drill being performed by Fire Dept. and Ambulance at said time. A new date has been set for August 16 of 2021, starting at 6:30 p.m. Zuber, Gerber, Jost, Pope, Jenkins, D. Mogard, and Schatz will need to attend reviews with approximately 15-20 minutes scheduled for each.

Schatz again handed out a draft Resolution, renaming it 2021-08-02, that was put together regarding A Temporary Resolution Regarding the Issuance of Local Medical Cannabis Establishment Permits and/or Licenses. Information on Iniated Measure 26 (“IM 26”), which has now been codified in SDCL Chapter 34-20G, was put in each member’s meeting packets, last month, for review. In explanation again, IM 26 creates a new statutory procedure for the provision of marijuana to individuals with certain medical conditions and under IM 26, a “local government” (which has not yet been defined), will be able to regulate “medical cannabis establishments”, under certain conditions, through zoning and/or licensing. Schatz had sent all information to Attorney Larson for review, and it was agreed that Resolution 2021-08-02 should be passed at this time. Discussion. Moved by Fischer, Ellwanger seconded, to approve and adopt Resolution 2021-08-02 regarding A Temporary Resolution Regarding the Issuance of Local Medical Cannabis Establishment Permits and/or Licenses once all “zoning” wording was omitted since the city does not have zoning. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, Fischer seconded, to approve the following permits:

Building Permits:

Kelly Archer – 315 S. Potter Street – Nauman Construction pouring 25’ x 25’ concrete patio.

Moving Permit: None

Demolition Permit: None

All members present voted Aye with Archer abstaining from vote. Motion carried.

Moved by Nagel, Fischer seconded, to go into Executive Session at 8:41PM for personnel. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 9:00 p.m..

Schatz explained that SDPAA Insurance representative, Jerry Krambeck, stopped in the office this week. Krambeck explained that several years back on insuring property for the city, there once was a 15% break wherein a piece of property could be insured at 100% at an 85% basis as the company was allowing a 15% break at the time. This option has since been removed per SDPAA and property insurance is increasing somewhat this coming year. A handout was given to Schatz on a breakdown of approximate increase and SDPAA’s recommendations of what the city’s property needs to be insured at. Moved by Archer, Fischer seconded, to approve the recommendations of SDPAA and increase on the city’s property insurance at renewal time this year. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to approve end-of-season pool bonuses to lifeguards per Manager Simon’s recommendations. Lifeguards receiving the $1.00 per hour worked end-of-season bonus will include: Leah Mogard, Haylie Ahlemeier, Makaivry Schatz, Greta Goebel, Taelor Zweber, and Jamie Ahlemeier, as well as WSI lifeguards, Makaivry Schatz and Haylie Ahlemeier, will also be receiving an incentive bonus of 50% of private swim lessons completed. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Fischer wanted to say “thank-you” to all the lifeguards for the hard work they put in this extra hot season and say, “Job Well Done”!

General Updates: Schatz mentioned a handout from Mid Dakota Rural Water was also put in each member’s packets informing there will be a $1.00 increase in demand charge and a $.02 increase in water flow charge per 1,000 gallons usage, monthly, starting January 1 of 2022.

Correspondence: May & June 2021 Bank Reconciliations; financial reports; 88th Annual SDML Conference info.; FSA nominations info.; and Economic Development info. sent by Williams.

Round Table: VanBockel wanted to give a “shout out” to all firemen and EMTs saying, “Great Job”. They have been very busy and their dedication and service are very needed and much appreciated. Ellwanger asked Schatz to please put on the September agenda the rubble site for discussion.

Moved by Fischer, VanBockel seconded, to adjourn meeting at 9:05 p.m. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Witness:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

