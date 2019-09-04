Paint the town red

Students from the GHS student council spent their Labor Day holiday painting the town to get folks fired up for Battler Homecoming. Tyler Simon (Darrin and Sally), Autumn Pitlick (Chad and Kayla), Jenna Robbennolt (Rena and Brian), and Taelor Zweber (Josh and Jenny) let everyone know that “We Got Spirit” while painting the front window at the Potter County News office. The windows at local businesses were dressed up by the students on Monday, Sept. 2. The volleyball team will host their homecoming game on Thursday night at the GHS gym, and on Friday the football team will kick off at 7 p.m. The parade will be downtown on Friday starting at 1:30.