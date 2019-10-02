Panthers shut out Battlers

Sometimes the “mercy rule” is a team’s friend. So was the case on Friday, Sept. 20, when the Battlers headed to Timber Lake and had a long bus ride home after a 52-0 shutout.

“We were unable to aggressively finish plays which set the Kraft boys up for big plays against us,” said Vern Smith, head coach for Potter County. “We are starting to understand what we need to be doing and what it takes to put ourselves in the position to make plays; now we just have to get the job done.”

In high school football, the mercy rule kicks in to keep the clock running in the second half after a 35 point lead is on the board, and ends the game when the score spreads to 50 points.

Stats

Potter County 0

Timber Lake 52

PC 0 0 0 0 – 0

TL 12 20 6 4 – 52

Scoring plays

TL – Hank Kraft 72 yd run (run failed)

TL – H. Kraft 23 yd run (run failed)

TL – Isaac Kraft 37 yd run (Kedrick Martin pass to H. Kraft)

TL – I. Kraft 15 yd run (run failed)

TL – H. Kraft 23 yd run (pass failed)

TL – Martin pass to I. Kraft 38 yds (run failed)

TL – Martin pass to H. Kraft 77 yds (Martin pass to I. Kraft)

TL – Martin pass to Matt Jewett 8 yds (end of game)

OFFENSE: Potter County: rushing 22-105 (Graint Luikens 12-50, Drake Bassett 5-39), passing 11-28 for 110 yds (Luikens 11-28 for 110 yds), receiving (Cooper Logan 5-89). Timber Lake: rushing 24-306 (H. Kraft 10-183, I. Kraft 3-59, Jayce Lawrence 8-47), passing 5-5 for 160 yds (Martin 5-5 for 160 yds), receiving (H. Kraft 2-86, I. Kraft 2-66).

DEFENSE: Potter County (Grant Luikens and Joey Wheeler led team effort)