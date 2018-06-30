Papers printed early for July 4th

Although we can’t believe it either, the July 4th holiday is just a week away.

In order for our staff to take a little break and enjoy some of the summer holiday, the Potter County News will print a day early. That means we will have the paper in our office on Tuesday, July 3 and the office will be closed on Wednesday for Independence Day.

In order to help us make that happen, please have news and advertising to us by Friday at noon.

Since we realize that the news doesn’t stop just because we want to take a holiday, if something comes up you can contact Molly at 769-1180.

Don’t forget that there will be fireworks over the holiday. On Tuesday, July 3 the Gettysburg Fire Department will set off fireworks in town at the county fairgrounds, and on July 4 they will be at the river. Both shows start at dusk and are brought to you by local businesses and the Chamber of Commerce.

-MMcR