Parade party planners

Members of the 140th celebration committee had a fun time setting up an assembly line to send out letters to area businesses on Monday night. The focus was to invite participation in the parade set for Saturday, June 24 at 10:40 a.m. The deadline to register for the parade is Wednesday, June 14. Just text the word PARADE to Michael Fisher at 605-290-0997 and let him know what the entry will be. Pictured working on the letter mailing project are (l to r) Ellen Logan, Philip Nagel, Michael Schlachter, Pam Eikamp, Sarah Sue Tanner, and Michael Fischer. See page 5 for more details, and plan to see your friends at the big reunion in a couple weeks!