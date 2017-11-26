Parade route a little longer

The Parade of Lights will take a new turn this year. Here is the expanded parade route:

It starts on East Garfield heading west through the manor parking lot, then turns south on Harrison Street to Commercial Avenue. The parade will head west on Commercial to Main Street, then north on Main to the highway in front of the 212 Mini Mall, where it goes east on the highway one block to Exene Street at Gas N Goodies. From there it heads south to finish at the Legion for the firemen’s pork feed.