Parent Night crowd gets win in three sets during match against Mustangs in Hoven

It was Parents’ Night for the Potter County volleyball and cross country teams during the Battler and McLaughlin Mustangs volleyball match that was held at the Hoven High School gymnasium on Sept. 19. As good as it was to recognize all the parents who have supported their kids in these two sports, it was equally good to see the Battlers cruise to an easy three-straight-set win over the Mustangs: 25 – 6, 25 – 2, and 25 – 10.

The girls desperately needed a win to ease the suffering they had experience in their last three straight losses. Even though the lopsided win did not challenge the girls to exert all of their skills and potential, it for sure put a big smile back on their faces and more importantly, gave them their swag back. Finding their groove was indeed essential because on Sept. 24 they will face off against the formidable Ipswich Tigers in Hoven and then on Sept. 26 they take on the Class A Stanley County Buffaloes in Fort Pierre. Then on the following weekend, Sept. 28, they participate in the Central South Dakota Conference Tournament which will be held at the Gettysburg High School gymnasium.

The Battlers totally overpowered the Mustangs in serving. Six players scored aces and Autumn Pitlick led the way with 14. With few balls returned there was not a lot of defense required to stop the Mustangs but nevertheless, eight girls recorded kills and again Pitlick led the way with 8.

In the JV match the Battlers also cruised to an overwhelming victory: 25 to 2 and 25 to 3. Due to the inequality in abilities and skill level between the two teams a lot of the young Battlers logged playing time and made the Box Score. It was Abbie Larson and Makenna Miller who turned in the most solid performances and it was their serving where they shined the best – Abbie 8 aces and Makenna 5 aces.

Varsity Game Stats

Serving: 70 of 73 / 26 Aces: Leaders: Autumn Pitlick – 14 Aces, Haylie Ahlemeier – 4 Aces, Makaivry Schatz -4 Aces; Attacks: 48 of 52 / 23 Kills: Leaders: Autumn Pitlick – 8 Kills, KiTu LeBeau – 5 Kills, Rachel Goebel – 4 Kills; Setting: 45 of 45 / 20 Assists: Leaders: Cassidy Goebel – 17 Assists; Blocks: 1: Leaders: Jenna Robbennolt – 1 Block; Digs: 13: Leaders: Cassidy Goebel – 3 Digs.