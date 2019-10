The Potter County Battlers will host parents night on Friday, Oct. 4 at the beginning of the football game at Battler Field in Gettysburg. The Battlers will host Hitchcock/Tulare with a 7 p.m. kickoff. There will be a middle school game starting at 5 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the varsity game, you can watch on the livestream at www.pottercountynews.com or on cable channel 387.