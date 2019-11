More snow is going to come before we know it, and when it does, the City of Gettysburg reminds residents about parking to help with snow removal.

There is no parking allowed on city streets when two inches or more of snow has fallen, in order for the city crew to clear the streets.

Notices were posted in the paper during the past two weeks, so please make an effort to park off the streets during snowy weather to assist the city crew in their work.