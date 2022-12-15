Parking and snow removal reminder

While the winter weather sweeping South Dakota this week is the first big snow storm of the season, odds are that it won’t be the last. Residents are reminded that when snow comes, the City of Gettysburg will be busy removing it, but they need help to make that happen smoothly.

When there is a snowfall of two inches or more, no parking is allowed on city streets in order for the city crew to clear them.

There is no parking from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. in downtown streets through the business district so the streets may be cleared early.