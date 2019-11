More snow is going to come before we know it, and when it does, the City of Gettysburg reminds residents about parking to help with snow removal.

There is no parking allowed on city streets when two inches or more of snow has fallen in order for the city crew to clear the streets.

There have been notices posted in the paper, with a reminder to clip and save. See page 16 for more details — and keep hoping that we won’t need the snow reminder this year!