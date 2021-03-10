Parking ordinance passed

ORDINANCE 2021-02-01
CHAPTER 10.28.120
PARKING RESTRICTIONS
BE IT ORDAINED by the City of Gettysburg Common Council that Section 10.28.120 entitled “PARKING RESTRICTIONS” to read as follows:
It is unlawful for any person, persons, firm or corporation to park or leave standing a motor vehicle, tractor or trailer or farm implement, at any time, upon and along the following named streets in the City of Gettysburg:
A Blaine Avenue between Harrison Street and Prospect Street.
The chief of police is authorized to place appropriate signs indicating such restrictions and it is unlawful for any motor vehicle, tractor or trailer or farm implement to park in those areas contrary to the restrictions indicated by the signs.
ATTEST:
Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer WITNESS:
William Wuttke, Mayor
First Reading: February 1, 2021
Second Reading: March 1, 2021
Date Published: March 11, 2021
