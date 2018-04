GHS junior Cole Nafziger (Deb and Kris) was congratulated by outgoing FFA president, senior Loretta Simon (Colleen and Brian) after being named the incoming president of the Gettysburg chapter. The new officers were introduced during the annual awards ceremony at the school gym on Monday, April 23. Also pictured are Gage Weller (Carrie Weller and Bill Weller), and Dawson Simon (Pat and Diane). The adviser for the organization is Mr. Luke Eide.