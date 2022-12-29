Past year had ups and downs

As with any year, 2022 had its share of ups and downs, but the good news rose to the top. Here is a look at some of the news from the year that helped shape Potter County’s history over the past 12 months.

January

Potter County Battler Grant Luikens had a great start to the new year when he scored his 1,000th point as a high school basketball player for the Battlers during the game against the Mobridge/Pollock Tigers on Jan. 4. The GHS senior netted the milestone point early in the game in front of the home town crowd, and ended the night with nine points added to his stats. He is a guard for the team and son of Mandy Spilde and Joel Luikens. The points were made during varsity play, and Luikens started playing varsity as a freshman.

The Potter County Battler wrestling team was awarded the Team Sportsmanship trophy at the Mid Dakota Monster tourney in Presho the weekend of Jan. 7-8. Wrestlers honored on the team included Ayden Forgey, Damion Johnson-Horn, Carter Luikens, Lane Stuwe, Tanner Vander Vorst, Ivan Stuwe, Sage Hermann, Nicholas Schlachter, Max Matson, and Trace Genzler. The team is coached by Mike Schlachter, Eric Stuwe, Carl Cronin, Lance Stuwe, and Luke Vogel.

Over $25,000 in grants have been written for the Potter County Library over the past two-and-a-half years, and with the funds, every piece of technology in the library has been replaced.The grants were combined with some funds from the library’s budget to enable the updates. Six public computers that included three laptops and three desktops that were a minimum of eight years old were the first on the list of replacements. The library was also able to replace both printers/ copiers, so staff and patrons can now reliably print in color from all the computers. The two computers that run the library book system have also been replaced, which helps to keep track of the more than 20,000 items the library has in the system.

A pickup stolen from B&R Truck Repair west of Gettysburg was found Monday evening in Kansas. A 2002 GMC was taken from the business on Jan. 24 around 12:30 a m. According to Potter County Sheriff Curt Hamburger, the key was in the unlocked vehicle when three people traveling from North Dakota are believed to have had vehicle trouble near the B&R location. A trailer was hooked up to the stolen pickup and two people headed south. The driver of the other vehicle that was experiencing problems turned back to North Dakota. Sheriff Hamburger encourages people, especially those living near the highway, to lock their vehicles.

The GHS one act play, The Most Popular Kid in School, was performed in Timber Lake on Jan. 19. The show came in third out of the six schools at the regional competition, making Gettysburg’s play the alternate for the state performance in Rapid City next month. Six members of the senior class brought home medals for outstanding acting performances including Logan Decker, Haylie Ahlemeier, Kinsey Schuchhardt, Kirstie Lake, Dalton Fuerst, and Seth Sharp. The one act director is Mrs. Caylee Sorum.

The SD Department of Health has Potter County showing 101 active Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The Avera Missouri River Health Center continues to see patients infected with COVID-19 coming into the facility, with the majority being unvaccinated along with more young people. For those who are vaccinated, many of the symptoms are presenting similar to a cold or flu. Free PCR home test kits are available on the state department of health website.

A new business in Gettysburg is offering a variety of opportunities for all levels of sewing skills. Joy’s Sewing Room, which is owned and operated by Joy Penrod, has eight sewing machines set up for people to use. In addition to that, she has everything one needs for sewing, with one of the main things being space. There is room for cutting patterns and working on projects, along with much of the equipment from scissors to cutters to pins to rulers, or whatever is needed to get the project started.

Now in its eighth year, around 120 runners and walkers gathered for the Saturday, January 22nd Tolstoy Windchiller event. Dannika Kaup, Hoven, and Tony Schwan, Aberdeen were the winners of this year’s 5K. The event raises funds for the Labs 4 Liberty program which provides service dogs for military veterans.

February

Fundraising for the Gettysburg/ Hoven Prom is underway, and this year a clever way to generate some funds has come with the help of Bumble, the Abominable Snowmonster of the North. If you see Bumble in your yard that means “You’ve been frosted!” It also means that you’ll have to pay to have Bumble removed from your yard. Various options are charged for Bumble’s removal, with the basic fee for removal, increasing to find out who frosted you, or to specify where Bumble goes next, or to also be insured that he doesn’t return to your yard this year.

Unseasonably warm weather combined with strong winds in the forecast that are expected to continue throughout the week made it necessary for the Potter County Sportsman’s Club to cancel the fishing tournament set for this Saturday, Feb. 12. The annual event is a highlight of the ice fishing season, but organizers said that the weather forecast made it too risky to put people on the ice, with melting along the shoreline making access dangerous.

The Dinner through the Decades costume party, held at the Legion Building on Saturday, Feb. 5, drew around 250 people from around the region for a prime rib dinner followed by entertainment by Dueling Pianos. The evening raised around $17,500 for the swimming pool project, and was a fun night for all.

Folks in Gettysburg were excited to see KELO-TV reporter Perry Groten in town last week while collecting interviews for a story about the on-line sale of the property north of town where the 903rd air base was located. The property, which has fallen into disrepair over the years since the base was closed back in the late 1960s, has changed owners throughout the years, but the most recent has posted the dilapidated buildings located on 40 acres for sale online with a multi-million dollar price tag. Locals who are familiar with the property jokingly question if the asking amount is in sync with the tax assessment. Groten said that there were several people willing to talk on camera about the former base, and a visit to the Dakota Sunset Museum gave them more information from Bob Potts, who is president of the museum board and also did some construction work at the property back in the day. The KELO story is scheduled to air on Monday, Feb. 21.

Potter County Battler Cooper Logan scored his 1,000th point as a high school basketball player for the Battlers during a game on the road against Viborg-Hurley at the DWU Classic tourney in Salem on Feb. 12, but Friday night, Feb. 18, in front of the home town crowd, he was presented a game ball by Coach Bryce Hall to commemorate the milestone. The GHS senior is a 6’1” guard for the team and son of Shelli Bassett and Mark Logan. The points were made during his years of varsity play, and he is the second member of the Battler team to cross the 1,000 point mark this season.

Potter County Battlers Nicholas Schlachter and Megan Hermann are headed to the State B wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls this weekend, Feb. 24-26. Schlachter was awarded the third place medal for his performance at the Region 1B wrestling tournament in Britton on Saturday, Feb. 19. The GHS sophomore, who is the son of Mike and Julene Schlachter, wrestles at 113 pounds for the Battlers. The top four wrestlers in the weight classes advance to the state tournament. Hermann, who is a junior at GHS and daughter of Ed and Naomi Hermann wrestling at 142 pounds, qualified to wrestle in the girls division at state.

Katie Nold, who works with the Labs for Liberty program, brough service dogs Gunner and Doc to the Potter County Library on Saturday, Feb. 19. She gave a presentation to help explain how they connect service dogs with military veterans who suffer from PTSD. The pups start out on the Nold’s farm, and then some go to Utah for their final training before being paired with their veterans. The program is financed through fundraising efforts such as the Tolstoy Windchiller 5K held in January.

Deputy/EM Layne Perman of Campbell County, Potter County Sheriff Curt Hamburger, Gettysburg Chief of Police David Mogard, Campbell County Deputy Kenny Wentjes, and Potter County Chief Deputy Joe Kretchman were sworn in by Judge Christina Klinger in Potter County on Feb. 15 for the Multi Jurisdictional Criminal Task Force Team. The group includes officers from counties around the region,who are cross deputized in order to assist with stopping criminal activity on the roadways through the region, along with helping with saturation stops as needed.

The Gettysburg FFA hosted the annual Businessmen’s Breakfast on Wednesday, Feb. 23 as part of the FFA Week celebration at the school. Members of the FFA got up early to make and serve the free breakfast to show their appreciation for the businesses and people in town who support the organization throughout the year. There were 41 business folks and friends who came to school for the breakfast this year.

March

Although it isn’t generally necessary as early as March, Potter County Emergency Manager Cheryl Sautner announced that the county is now in a burn ban. The burn ban comes after consultation with the fire chiefs in the four departments in the county’s towns of Gettysburg, Lebanon, Hoven, and Tolstoy. Warm temperatures and limited moisture from either snow or rain has left the area extremely dry, and the forecast is calling for continued warm weather and some wind. The burn ban includes pits, barrels, bonfires, controlled burns, and anything with an open flame that can send up a spark. Extreme caution is urged while the burn ban is in place.

Larry Miles of Hoven, SD was inducted into the South Dakota Amateur Billiards Association (SDABA) Hall of Fame. He is a very wellaccomplished player having earned numerous top finishing places at both the SDABA and Valley state tournaments as well as the Nationals in Vegas, the Aberdeen Open, Fargo Tournament, and many other small local tournaments. He led his local league in ERO’s and was also tied for most consecutive wins.

For the seventy-fifth time since 1946, the town of Tolstoy came alive with folks coming together to raise money for good causes. From ticket sales, lunch donations and a diversity of auction action found only in Tolstoy, the night raised an incredible $13,000. Those dollars will be doled out over the coming year to local organizations and those in need.

Local law enforcement would not release information on break-ins at two businesses recently burglarized in Gettysburg. Both businesses, Napa auto parts store and Gas ‘N Goodies, are located on the highway in Gettysburg. Unofficial reports say no injuries were reported in either of the break-ins which happened on different days, and although glass was broken at the properties, it appeared that money was the target and no other major damage occurred.

Tuesday, March 15, the University of South Dakota Chamber Singers presented a program for students and staff at the Gettysburg school. Dr. Holdhusen of the music department at USD, plans a destination for the group’s tour each year, then fills that week with stops at schools along the way in the area where the concerts are held each night. A couple weeks ago he contacted Gettysburg school instrumental music instructor Mr. Walker Rose saying they had a cancellation and asked if the Chamber Singers could come to the school. Mr. Rose was invited to sing with the group during their performance. He was a member of the USD Chamber Singers from the Fall of 2010 to the Spring of 2013.

Jerand Chase, son of Chandra and Jeremiah Chase, was selected to be a part of the South Dakota Middle School All State Honor Band. The event took place March 4-5 in Mitchell, SD. He is an eighth grader and a student with the band directed by Mr. Walker Rose in Gettysburg.

PV2 Paige Worth, daughter of Carmen and Bart Worth of Gettysburg, is serving with the Army National Guard and is currently stationed at Guantanamo Bay. She is a 2019 GHS graduate.

Gettysburg FFA Food Science team qualified for state FFA that will take place next month on South Dakota State University’s campus. Members of this team included Max Matson, Hannah Sundberg, Alex Tanner, and Taylor Tennant. Also advancing for earning a first and second place in the individual Nursey Landscape competition were Tanner Eide and Bobbi Eide, respectively.

It’s official — the American Legion Club in Gettysburg has a new name with new owners. In the first time in forever, this downtown business does not have the American Legion logo welcoming those who pass through the door. American Legion member and Potter County Veterans Service Officer Don Hericks removed the decal from the front door last week to help clear the way for the new business, CC Bar, owned by Matt and Janet Cronin, and Monty and Nancy Cronin. Members of the American Legion held their birthday party and awards program at the former Ralph Leui #135 post home on Sunday, March 20. Those honored at the program for being members of the American Legion for 50 years or more were Dan Thomas and Art Beringer. Collette Thompson was recognized as Non-Legionnaire of the Year for her dedication to keeping the American Legion Annex clean and welcoming to the general public. Holly Wright was named Legionnette of the Year, and Larry Madsen was honored as Legionnaire of the Year.

The Potter County Battler basketball team headed to the big show in Aberdeen to compete in the State B tournament, where they finished in fourth place on Saturday, March 19. Celebrating their final game at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen were Coach Bryce Hall, statistician Ava Larson, Collin Arbach, Alex Tanner, Cooper Logan, Seth Sharp, Grant Luikens, Logan Decker, Henrique Rigueira, Landon Larson, video Chase DeRouchey, statistician Megan Jager, Assistant Coach Andrew Tuttle, Skyler Van Well, Ryder Falkenhagen, Sean Seurer, Drake Bassett, Brendan Bieber, Jhett Simon, and Jaxon Krause.

Sunshine and skiing were just some of the fun things enjoyed by members of the GHS senior class, who took a trip to Colorado March 24-27. Chaperones on the trip were Mr. Vern Smith, and Mrs. Caylee Sorum and her husband, Nate.

April

During Monday’s city council meeting in Gettysburg, an update was given on the US 212 highway project through town. Work is getting underway this week to do the roadwork from the intersection at Mannston Street going west. This is the second year of the project, and work gets underway with traffic control on Wednesday of this week, and asphalt will start being milled on Thursday. A change will be made to allow the lanes to be done in two phases. This will shorten the project duration which will also shorten the inconvenience to the properties along the highway. The proposed project time line will be reduced. The original completion date was set for Oct. 28 but with the changes, it is now estimated to be done around Labor Day, or the first week in September.

Sage Hermann, an eighth grader at the Gettysburg school and son of Ed and Naomi Hermann, won first place at the State Archery Tournament at Black Hills State University in Spearfish. Students from the elementary and middle school competed in the archery tournament on Friday, April 1. Hermann’s score was the highest of all the archers that day, and the eighth grader even beat the high school competitors. For his win, he received a trophy and a new Genesis bow. There were 17 schools competing in the state tournament, with around 770 participants.

Gettysburg’s 140th Celebration, set for June 23, 24, and 25, 2023 is a little over a year away, but now is the time to start sprucing up the com- munity. A representative from Stein Sign Display, who helped with the signs and awnings at area businesses for the 125th Celebration, plans to visit Gettysburg in the next month to determine what upgrades or changes may be needed on current structures.

While the past two years included struggles for everyone, that was painfully evident in the country’s medical facilities. While Gettysburg was certainly not insulated from the COVID-19 pandemic, the region has a new healthcare facility staffed with care providers to see patients through those struggles. As the volume of COVID infections and hospitalizations have waned over the past month, it has brought a reprieve for the staff at Avera Missouri River Health Center as they look back over the previous 24 months. Throughout the pandemic, the South Dakota Department of Health recorded 704 people in Potter county, or roughly 30% of the population, were recorded as having the virus, with 45 people being hospitalized. The hospitalization ranged anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.

Voters in the Gettysburg School District will go to the polls on Tuesday to select representation on the school board. Incumbent Andrea Goebel and challenger Shiann Haupert are vying for a one year term on the board.

What much of the world views as a humanitarian catastrophe, a Gettysburg couple sees as their home under fire. Valentyna and Vasyl Papchenko are living in Gettysburg, where Vasyl has worked for Ahlemeier Farms. He is one of many people who come to Potter County to work seasonally on farms, and has done so for years. During the winter months, he returns home to Ukraine. Before the war started, the Papchenkos were in Thailand where they were finally taking an overdue honeymoon trip. On Feb. 24, their world changed. Their phones started to ping with news notifications about the invasion. Valentyna said that Putin’s report was that he was starting military operations from Russia.

Students in the Gettysburg middle school’s sixth, seventh, and eighth grade classes participated in Science Day on Wednesday, April 6. Under the direction of science instructor Mrs. Loralyn Weidlich, the students have been studying the proposed 212 Bridge Project and the impact a possible move could have to the environment if the project relocated US Hwy 212 and the Forest City Bridge west of Gettysburg. Students were introduced to landowners who would be impacted by the relocation of the bridge, and listened to programs presented to explain wildlife conservation, ecology, soil conservation, construction, bridge engineering, endangered species, and soil history and properties. The students are collecting data and will present their findings in May.

There were lots of eggs for those hunting up Easter treats on Saturday, April 16 at the annual Gettysburg In Action event at the pool park. Around 65 children came out in the chilly temps to collect eggs and visit the bunny. Although the sun was shining, the day didn’t warm up, with the high of 37 degrees normally being the low for this time of year. The windchill was considerably colder, with -1 recorded as the low. Although it wasn’t that cold during the Easter egg hunt, the chilly temps did prompt adults to encourage the children to not be too picky about which of the 15 eggs they picked to fill their baskets.

Potter County Battler Assistant Basketball Coach Andrew Tuttle was awarded the Central Region 3 Assistant Coach of the Year during the SD Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game. GHS seniors Cooper Logan and Grant Luikens represented the Battlers when they played in the game on Friday, April 15 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The head coach for the Potter County team is Bryce Hall.

According to the Gettysburg Police Department, no major damage was reported in the wind storm that swept through the area on Friday night. Although power went out several times with wind, thunder, lightning, and hail, the positive outcome was rain. Unofficial reports from rain gauges across the area showed anywhere from .88” to 1.5” depending on where it was located or if the conditions could have caused the amounts to be under reported. The wind could have played a factor in that, too, with speeds up to 45 recorded in the storm. The high winds have continued even when the weather isn’t blowing up a storm. It was reported that the electricity outages may have caused some issues with computers and televisions, but no serious damage was reported to city law enforcement. More rain is in the forecast for the weekend.

The City of Gettysburg has a new, updated website. You can use it to connect to the city council meetings and find lots of information about Gettysburg. The updated address no longer has SD behind the city name — it is: www.cityofgettysburg.com

An exciting feat for those involved with archery is hitting what is known as a Robin Hood, and that happened over the weekend for one Gettysburg student at the state competition. During the State 4-H Shooting Sports on Saturday, April 23, Megan Jager shot a Robin Hood. That is the term for shooting an arrow that pierces the feathered end of another arrow that is already stuck in the target. The second arrow went into the first by several inches. It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it is always cause for celebration. The shooting sports event was held in Ft. Pierre with competition on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Megan is a freshman at Gettysburg High School, but has been in shooting with a bow and arrow since she was around 10 years old.

The Gettysburg Chapter of the National Honor Society held the annual induction ceremony Friday, April 22. Three members of the junior class were inducted into the organization, and two seniors who were admitted to NHS last fall were recognized as new members. The inductees were introduced to the audience by members of the Gettysburg faculty. Longtime Gettysburg instructor and elementary librarian Mrs. Sally Simon was the speaker, and eighth grade honorees were also recognized for having a grade point average of at least 3.25. Senior members of NHS are President Makaivry Schatz, Max Matson, Grace Goebel, Kirstie Lake, Logan Decker, Dakota Goebel, Makenna Ngel, Kinsey Schuchhardt, and Colt Wieseler. The adviser for the organization is GHS guidance counselor, Mrs. Kim Goebel. New inductees from the junior class are Tyler Simon, Alex Tanner, and Taelor Zweber. The junior high honorees were Jadyn Ahlemeier, Jacob Bonner, Jerand Chase, Clare Cordell, Bobbi Eide, Kolten Frost, Emma Schlachter, and Peyton Stevens.

Gettysburg FCCLA members Caitlin Kenny and Taelor Zweber met Holly Hoffman, who spoke to the group at the State FCCLA meetings in Sioux Falls. She is not only a motivational speaker and author, but she is also known for her time spent as a contestant on the television reality show Survivor: Nicaragua. The meetings were particularly success for some students who were recognized for their projects and will attend the Nationals in San Diego this summer. Neva Mikkelsen, Ava Larson, and Olivia Mikkelsen earned gold honors for their Chapter Website STAR Event. The team created a website for the Gettysburg FCCLA Chapter, which earned them a trip to California this summer. The Mikkelsens are sophomores and the daughters of Andy and Amber Mikkelsen, and Larson is a freshman and daughter of Tony and Katie Larson. GHS seniors Makenna Nagel and Makaivry Schatz will aslo attend National for Event Management. The adviser for the FCCLA is Ms. Aliesha McCarthy.

May

Gettysburg students, along with community volunteers, helped with a city wide clean up project organized by Michael Fischer on Wednesday, May 4. Volunteers helped people who needed assistance moving items to the street for the city clean up, and also helped to clean up trees and branches in the public spaces across town. Sixth graders Wiley Cronin, Aiden Larson, and Eric Hawkinson worked together to move a big chunk of tree. Gardeners kept Gettysburg’s greenhouses busy as they got a start on some spring planting and picked up some posies for Mother’s Day. Recent rainfall has helped green up the countryside, and also brought enough moisture to lift the county burn ban.

Potter County made a good showing at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls May 6-7. The 4×400 relay team took first place in the B division. Members of the relay team are Kirstie Lake, Emma Schlachter, Dannika Kaup, and Rayel Persoon. Makaivry Schatz brought home the first place win in the pole vault with a personal best of 9’6” for the win.

VFW Buddy Poppy Chairman Rosaland Eldeen has been distributing donation cans for the Buddy Poppy project at businesses around Gettysburg. This year there are white poppies along with the traditional red flowers, with the white in honor of the local VFW Post’s 75th anniversary. The poppies are made by veterans, and the funds raised through the donations go back to assist veterans and their families. The Buddy Poppy program will be happening through Memorial Day, and may also be found at the annual program set for May 30.

The first AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder Top Production Sale Award was presented to the Raymond Sutton Ranch Production Sale. The sale has been hosted in Gettysburg, South Dakota, since 1955. The Top Production Sale Award honors those who have been producing quality horses and recognizes their hard work and dedication to promoting the breed. The Suttons’ ranch was founded in 1883, and in the late 1940s, the family began breeding registered American Quarter Horses, with their first sale held in the fall of 1951. Raymond Jr. took over the reins of his family’s ranch with the help of his wife, Georga. Together, they were inducted into the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame in 2018. The late Raymond Jr. was also recognized as a 2021 AQHA Legacy Breeder for breeding Quarter Horses for 50 consecutive years. Since Raymond’s passing in 2005, Georga and their daughter, Dr. Heather Sutton, continue to run the ranch, which is known for its American Quarter Horses, Hereford cattle and American bison.

Gettysburg High School has a new class of graduates. The GHS Class of 2022 turned their tassels on Saturday afternoon, May 21, at the school gym. They graduates are Dalton Fuerst Iversen, Braxton Beringer, Seth Sharp, Grant Luikens, Connor Larson, Logan Decker, Jonathan Wheeler, Drake Bassett. Third row: Max Matson, Cooper Logan, Colt Wieseler, Makenna Nagel, Caitlin Kenny, Makaivry Schatz, Dakota Goebel, Kinsey Schuchhardt, Kirstie Lake, Hannah Sundberg, Taylor Tennant, Haylie Ahlemeier, and Grace Goebel.

Hoven High School’s Commencement Ceremony was held on Sunday, May 15. The 2022 graduates are Kathryn Rausch, Harlie Johnson, Isabella Sautner, Kimberly Hageman, Annabell Stuwe, Sierra Stuwe, Colin Arbach, and Grant Simon.

Isaac Full, U.S. Army Veteran who served in the war in Afghanistan, will give the address at the Memorial Day Program at the CC Bar/American Legion building on Monday. He helps coordinate the annual VFW Veterans Pheasant hunt.

Coach Keith Scott and members of the Potter County Battler golf team are headed to the hills for the State B tourney in Rapid City. Golfers competing are Olivia Mikkelsen, Neva Mikkelsen, Makenna Nagel, Greta Goebel, and Alex Tanner.

The Potter County Battler 4×400 meter relay team brought home first place from the Class B State Track Meet in Sioux Falls. Team members are Dannika Kaup, Emma Schlachter, Rayel Persoon, and Kirstie Lake, who finished the race with the top time of 4:10.32.

The Gettysburg American Legion Auxiliary honored U.S. military veterans with a Quilt of Valor during the Veterans Day program held at the CC Bar Building in Gettysburg on Monday, May 30. Veterans who were presented Quilts of Valor are Roy Combellick – Vietnam, Tom Bown – Vietnam, Randy Kemink – Vietnam, Butch Anderson – Vietnam, and Robert Hermann – Cold War.

June

The Potter County Library hosted Professor Ken, a bubbleologist, who entertained a crowd of around 90 people with the science of bubbles. The event kicked off the summer reading program and was held at the school commons in Gettysburg on Friday, June 3.

A semi pulling a pup and loaded with beans got stuck in the mud on the west side of the construction on US Hwy 212 at Gettysburg on Tuesday afternoon, forcing traffic to be re-routed while the road was cleared and the truck was un-stuck. The truck was emptied to lighten the load, and Brenner’s big wrecker from Hoven was called to assist with getting it back on the road. Even though it caused a little setback, there still weren’t a lot of complaints heard about the rain and muddy conditions.

Many would not have considered Monday night’s weather a “storm,” but it blew through town and left Gettysburg residents without electricity for about an hour on June 20. Fortunately, the long days were still shedding light when it went out at 9:15, and not much later the MDU truck headed out to start looking for the cause of the power outage. A branch that came down on lines in the South Ellsworth area of town was blamed for the loss of electricity. The temperature dropped to around 65 with a little rain and thunder, and the wind picked up with gusts registering over 30 mph. The lights were back on by 10:20 p.m., with no further incidents reported during the night. The bad weather seemed to split around Gettysburg, sparing the town of any heavy rain or hail.

A natural gas line leak on Thursday afternoon prompted a call to the fire department and a precautionary evacuation of the immediate area. At 1:43 p m. on June 23, a text alert was sent out by the Gettysburg Police Department informing residents that a gas leak had been detected on Potter Street and Commercial Avenue. The alert was asking residents to “please evacuate the area” for those living within two blocks, and to stay clear of the area. Law enforcement put up police tape to barricade streets around the area to keep traffic away. About a half hour later, another text message from the police department reported that the gas leak was stopped, and that residents from the area of the leak should wait an hour before returning to their residence.

Those are just some of the events that made news in and around Gettysburg during the past year. Watch next week’s edition for the exciting conclusion of the past year in review, and have a fun and safe welcome to 2023!

-MMcR