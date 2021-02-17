Patsy Kenagy

June 2, 1950 - Feb. 11, 2021

Patsy Beitelspacher-Kenagy, 70 of Lebanon, died Feb. 11, 2021 at her home.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Feb. 20, at Christ Lutheran Church, Lebanon, with Pastor David Otten officiating. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon. Wearing masks will be recommended, and a recording of the service will be available after the funeral.

Patsy Joan Beitelspacher was born June 2, 1950 at Holy Infant Hospital in Hoven, SD to Eugene C. and Shirley (Maroney) Beitelspacher of Lowry, SD. Patsy graduated from Selby High School.

She married Ronald Gaarder. After their divorce, Patsy moved to Nebraska and managed the VFW in Minatare, NE and worked as a road construction crew as a roller operator. During this time, she married Dale Kenagy. She returned to Selby, SD and was employed as a waitress for the Roscoe Café and worked 10+ years for the Prairie Stop in Hoven.

In 2017, she moved to Lebanon where she resided until the time of her death.

Patsy is survived by her daughter, Amanda Gaarder of Sun Tan Valley, AZ; son Travis Gaarder of Apache Junction, AZ; mother, Shirley Beitelspacher, Selby; brothers Charles (Lesli) Beitelspacher of California and Mobile, AL and Dale K. Beitelspacher of Vancouver, WA; sisters Peggy (John) Minnicle and Phyliss Beitelspacher of Pierre; and two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, sisters Pamela K. Beitelspacher and Paulette M. Beitelspacher-Johnson; and brother Darrell Beitelspacher.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg is in charge of arrangements.