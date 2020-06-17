Patty Stoner

Patricia Stoner, 85, of Gettysburg, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center, Marshall, MN. It is with great sadness that the family announces Patty’s sudden and peaceful passing, surrounded by her family.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 19 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor David Otten presiding. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Cemetery. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 18 at the church with visitation one-hour prior.

Patricia Mae Stoner was born May 26, 1935, in Lebanon, South Dakota, to Harold and Edna Anderson. Patty lived in Gettysburg until she and Lyle moved to Marshall, MN in June 2018.

A native of Lebanon, South Dakota, Patty attended Lebanon Public School where she graduated Valedictorian at the age of 17. She later continued her education and graduated from Northern State University, and soon after began her teaching career for many years.

Patty and Lyle Stoner were united in marriage in 1951 and were blessed with two daughters: Debra Lee Stoner (Greg) Jensen and Vicki Lynn Stoner Beckler. They were then truly blessed with four grandchildren: Justin Jensen, Jenna Jensen Hansen, Jason Beckler, and Kyle Beckler. Later they were further blessed with four great-grandchildren: Reid Beckler, Thea Beckler, Elliott Hansen, and Emmett Hansen.

Patty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She so enjoyed her family and the various family activities that consumed much of her time, such as camping, boating, snowmobiling, horse showing, 4-H, motorcycling, her 1957 Chevrolet, and attending music concerts involving family members. Her main passion has always been education, and in her words “moulding young people’s minds”.

Patty began her teaching career in 1957, and for the first few years of her career taught in rural schools, later moving into the Gettysburg Public School District. Patty devoted her life to the betterment of her students, school, and community. She was a true testament to what every educator hopes to achieve during their career. Her many students have expressed how fortunate they feel to have had not only a teacher that gave high level instruction and education, but someone who also dedicated herself to her students in the same manner she dedicated herself to her family. It came as no surprise to her past students, co-workers, friends and family when she received an executive proclamation from the State of South Dakota, and Governor Daugaard, recognizing and commemorating her many years to the teaching profession.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Vicki Beckler, and Debra (Greg) Jensen; four grandchildren: Jason (Amanda) Beckler, Kyle (Sara) Beckler, Jenna (Kent) Hansen, Justin (Mackenzie) Jensen; four great-grandchildren: Reid Beckler, Thea Beckler, Elliott Hansen, Emmett Hansen; and sister Terri (Duane) Hopkins.

Preceding Patty in death was her husband, Lyle Stoner; parents, Harold and Edna Anderson; brothers, Robert Anderson, Donnie Anderson, and Ted Anderson.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Patty’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)