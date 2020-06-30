Paul C. Worm, 73, of Hemet, CA died at his home after an extended illness.

Paul C. Worm was born Sept. 1, 1947 in Lemmon, SD to Vergil and Annie “Lucille” (Hawkins) Worm. He attended school in Lebanon and Gettysburg, SD He joined the SD Army National Guard in 1965, where he earned his high school diploma certificate.

Paul always called the Lebanon and Gettysburg area home. He valued his many friends and always enjoyed their phone calls, while keeping up to date with the news and activities of the area.

Paul had many interests in life. One gift was to visit with anyone he met. He never met a stranger, he made a new friend.

Paul was a heavy equipment operator, truck driver, plumber, welder, and crop duster.

Being a pilot was his favorite. He relaxed while punching holes in the sky, where the concerns of life would float away.

He loved spending time with his son Jay and granddaughters and grandson, and were all together last Thanksgiving. They always made him smile with pride. He enjoyed showing grandchildren how to do projects, like drawing, putting models together and making marshmellow stick people, then eating them.

Paul is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, his son, Jay Worm of Las Vegas, NV and granddaughters, Aero and Riley Worm and grandson, Falkyn Worm of Ft. Collins, CO, sister, Jewell Gutierrez, Phoenix, AZ and brother, Emil Worm, Homeland, CA.

Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne James Worm in 1957, son, James Wayne Worm in 2000, and his parents Vergil and Lucille Worm in 2005.

Memorials will be forwarded to Paul’s charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Internment will be at the Riverside National Cemetery, to be announced.

Hemet Valley Mortuary has been entrusted with Paul’s arrangements.