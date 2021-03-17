Pauline “Peggy” Mae Permann

June 17, 1932 - March 1, 2021

Pauline “Peggy” Mae (Hockesson) Permann, 88, died March 1, 2021 at the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip, SD.

Peggy was born in Hoven, SD on June 17, 1932 to Tellof and Buella (Thompson) Hockesson. She attended school in Gettysburg, SD and one year at NSTC in Aberdeen, SD.

She married Harold H. Permann on Oct. 25, 1953. Peggy worked for the South Dakota State Highway Department and Davidson Chevrolet.

She is survived by her daughter, Jan Wenzel; son, Lon (Teri) Permann; 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Norma Harer of Gettysburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Mary Lou Moore, and brother, Gerry Gunsalus.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., May 21 at the United Congregational United Church of Christ in Mobridge, SD with the Rev. Keith Kraft officiating. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.

Arragnements are with Kinkade Funeral Service.