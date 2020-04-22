Pay treasurer’s office by mail

The Potter County Treasurer’s Office is asking that business be conducted through the U.S. postal service.

Any property tax payments, license renewals, vehicle transfers, or other business that needs to be done through the county treasurer can be done from a distance to ensure the safety of the office staff at the courthouse and the customers of Potter County.

Please call the office at 605-765-9403 or email pctreasurer@venturecomm.net if you have questions. The office remains open during regular business hours from 7:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and until noon on Friday.